McGinnis named Curriculum Director of the Year

SHERIDAN — At one time in her career, Sara McGinnis questioned the importance of aligning her teaching to state standards. Now, she is one of the best in the state at helping teachers reach state-mandated goals.

McGinnis, the curriculum director at Sheridan County School District 1, recently earned the distinction of Curriculum Director of the Year from the Wyoming Curriculum Directors Association.

The award honors directors who are doing the most innovative, efficient work in a rapidly evolving K-12 environment, according to a press release from SCSD1.

A 24-year veteran at SCSD1, McGinnis began as a classroom teacher at Big Horn Elementary.

When she entered the teaching field, working in administration was not on her radar. As the years progressed, McGinnis said she began to understand the importance of aligning curriculum to state standards and wanted to help other teachers achieve success in the classroom.

“I started to realize how important aligning to standards is to making sure instruction is purposeful and making sure it’s intentional,” McGinnis said. “And that can only happen if you are aligned to those solid learning targets.”

After 11 years of teaching, she became an instructional coach. Four years after that, McGinnis became the curriculum director for the district, a position she has held the past nine years.

McGinnis’ experience as a teacher continues to influence her work. Maintaining a relationship with teachers is crucial, she said, and she calls teachers “the content experts.”

“I can tell them the process we are going through, and they add the important pieces,” McGinnis said. “They make it all work.”

McGinnis said she particularly enjoys working with new teachers and helping them develop instructional skills.

While McGinnis is honored by the recognition from her peers, she said she and SCSD1 officials have a lot of work cut out for them. The district will continue to develop its standards-referenced grading initiatives, and McGinnis said communicating with parents and students accurately about the grading system will be crucial.

“Shoring up our practices and shoring up our system with grading is what we are focusing on next year,” McGinnis said.

McGinnis said the district will increase teacher development in regards to the new grading system.

Also looming are the new state science standards. Called the Next Generation Science Standards, the standards will require a complete overhaul of Wyoming school districts’ science curriculum.

The district has already begun the shift, but there is plenty of work to be done. The new standards have to be fully implemented in all districts throughout the state by the 2020-2021 school year.

McGinnis said implementation will require constant communication and collaboration between teachers and district officials.

“In many cases, many of these teachers may be teaching something they’ve never taught before,” McGinnis said.

Still, McGinnis welcomes the challenges ahead of the district and hopes to continue SCSD1’s success in the years to come.

“Sara works closely with our K-12 educators to design, expand and adjust curricula to increase student learning in every grade level,” SCSD1 Superintendent Marty Kobza said.