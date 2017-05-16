Mayor, council approve liquor, electronic sign ordinances

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council approved two ordinances on first readings Monday — one flying by unanimously with no discussion and the other with a 4-2 vote and a lengthy opposition presentation from attorney Tony Wendtland.

Sign ordinance

Mayor Roger Miller and council members unanimously approved the first of the two ordinances outlining regulations regarding electronic signs in Sheridan.

City of Sheridan planning and economic development director Robert Briggs spearheaded three public meetings and sent out a questionnaire regarding electronic sign preferences. Briggs received 40 questionnaires and had 37 members sign in to the public meetings, but estimated around 50 in attendance.

Briggs separated the proposed regulations for electronic signs going forward into general and downtown regulations. Downtown requires special regulations per the request of 94 percent of the community members who shared feedback about the ordinance.

The ordinance restricts electronic signs from having video, animation or sound and requires that they be more than 300 feet from a single-family residence.

Downtown electronic signs require design approval from both the planning commission and city council, as well as complimentary framing and decorative elements.

Static messages will only be permitted to change once per hour and must remain monochromatic, according to the ordinance. Council will consider the new regulations on two more readings before finalizing the ordinance.

Liquor ordinance

Hired counsel Tony Wendtland spoke on behalf of members of the Liquor Dealers Association in regards to the “heavy-handed” regulations included in the new liquor ordinance presented by Sheridan Police Chief Rich Adriaens.

The state’s two new liquor laws, which will go into effect July 1, include allowing businesses with alcohol licenses to remain open 24 hours per day and also allows minors in liquor establishments at any time.

Adriaens outlined the changes the city ordinance would put into place, including more efficient approval of alcohol-related permits and required TIPS training within 90 days of hire for those who serve alcohol. He outlined licensee and bartender duties in two categories. Category one requires employees to call when a problem occurs, to not overserve patrons or serve those under 21 years of age and to prevent criminal activity or report criminal activity such as fights or the selling of controlled substances.

Category two standards include calling out underage attempts to purchase alcohol and not allowing open containers to leave the bars. If the employees commit a category one or two violation, they receive a warning or citation. The citation is reviewed by a supervisor, then a prosecuting attorney determines if the citation will be prosecuted in court. If so, the case is tried before a judge. If the employee is found guilty, the employee pays a fine. Upon a guilty verdict, the business is responsible to pay a fee or submit a plan of action to address the original citation. If the plan is implemented, the fee is waived.

Wendtland presented the mayor, council, city attorney, Adriaens, the Sheridan County Retail Liquor Dealers Association and local media with a 30-page letter and redline revision of the ordinance the afternoon before the first reading of the ordinance.

“You’ll see, frankly, there’s a number of things in the revision that the chief has proposed that we don’t oppose,” Wendtland said. “We’ve tried to go into places where we think his lists are too long, the fee doesn’t work or he’s trying to ask us to do things that are really his job that he can do that we can’t because we aren’t civilly immune and we can’t physical constrain people and we can’t arrest people.”

Wendtland asked the mayor and council to look at the revision as a protective precaution for those licensees and bartenders unable to perform the duties of a police officer.

“(We are asking) to take those out of there so we don’t get in trouble trying to meet some standard like that, fail and then get criminally cited,” Wendtland said. “Or have our license in peril because we really couldn’t have done that well in the first place.”

Because of the tight schedule, councilors decided to proceed with a vote on the first reading after negating the motion to table the issue until the next meeting. Councilors Alex Lee and Thayer Shafer voted against the approval of the first reading of the revised liquor ordinance for the city.

All parties agreed to collaborate and take a second look. The second reading is scheduled for the June 5 council meeting.