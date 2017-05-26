Marshall resigns as Lady Broncs soccer coach

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School will be looking for two new soccer coaches ahead of the 2018 season after Lady Broncs head coach Mallery Marshall submitted her letter of resignation this week. Boys coach Matt Johnson earlier announced that the 2017 season would also be his last.

Marshall took the Lady Broncs to the state championship in her first two seasons, where they finished runner-up both years (2014, 2015). Sheridan failed to make it to the state tournament the last two years.

“We appreciate the time and energy she has given to our girls program initially as a volunteer and then as our head coach for the past four seasons,” SHS activities director Don Julian said in an email.

Marshall was hired as the head women’s soccer coach at Sheridan College last year, where she took the Lady Generals to their best season in school history. She will remain head coach at SC.

Sheridan High School’s lone state title in girls soccer came in 1993.