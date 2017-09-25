Man pleads no contest to animal cruelty

SHERIDAN — A man pleaded no contest to animal cruelty after shooting a dog last spring on Dow Road in Sheridan.

Dwight Miller pleaded no contest on Aug. 15 in Sheridan County Circuit Court to animal cruelty after shooting his neighbor’s dog in April 2017.

The 55-year-old man was sentenced to 60 days in jail, but that was suspended for six months of unsupervised probation. A plea agreement for Miller required him to pay court fees totaling $190 and restitution of $624.54 to the neighbor for veterinary costs, the dog and costs for shots.