Locals honored for commitment to human services

SHERIDAN — The Council of Social Agencies honored Terry Yentzer and Carol Lundgren during an awards ceremony Wednesday.

“The nominees for the awards this year exemplify devotion to their profession, their community and humanity,” presenter Debra Haar said.

Yentzer was named Human Service Person of the Year for 2016. Yentzer is the program manager of Lifelink of Sheridan County.

“I know that he has given us so much more than we have ever been able to give back to him,” presenter Linda Johnson said.

Johnson was one of many who nominated Yentzer for the award.

“I’m just totally surprised and very honored,” Yentzer said.

Lundgren won the Lifetime Achievement award for 2016. Lundgren was a teacher at Coffeen Elementary and then a guidance counselor at Sheridan High School. She was one person who spearheaded the parent teen class in the late 1980s and early 1990s as an effort to have healthy mothers and babies and educated young parents.

Lundgren was also an award recipient in 1992, so was surprised to be recognized again this year.

She said she thought she was at the ceremony to give her presenter, Jolene Olson, the award. Another surprise was in store for Lundgren, though.

Her family, which included her son, his wife and their children, came from Loveland, Colorado, to surprise her at the ceremony.

Each honoree received $100 and an additional $100 to go toward a nonprofit of their choosing. Neither recipient said they knew exactly where they’d be donating yet.

The Council of Social Agencies is made up of more than 200 agencies in the community and strives to connect individuals and agencies that provide social and human services to enhance the quality of life for Sheridan’s residents.