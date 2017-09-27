Local woman featured in podcast

SHERIDAN — A woman from Sheridan is featured in a recent podcast released by Cohesive Home, an online community for those living a minimalist lifestyle that garners a national audience.

Larisa Barth, founder of the nonprofit Held Your Whole Life and proprietor of Joy in the Morning jewelry, discusses her family’s struggle through the pain of losing their firstborn child and how the experience reframed their worldview and their association to the items they own.

Barth was inspired to create her nonprofit to provide emotional support to parents that had lost a child, either by miscarriage or stillbirth, by providing a piece of memorial jewelry for free or by optional donation. The endeavor became popular among the niche community and while it helped her work through her own feelings of loss, it slowly became more draining than encouraging. At the same time, her family relocated two times to support her husband’s career as a pastor in the United Methodist Church. During their most recent move to Sheridan, the family took major steps to scale back their belongings and streamline the focus of their mental energy.

Barth turned over her nonprofit a few months ago and has recently begun her new business, Joy In the Morning. She has contracted wholesale orders with multiple high-profile local businesses. The Cohesive Home interview presents Barth’s story as an inspirational tale of moving past grief and living genuinely.

Barth’s interview can be found at www.cohesivehome.com/cohesivehomepodcast/larisabarth.