Local sports briefs

College soccer teams split matches Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s soccer team won 2-1 at Western Wyoming Saturday, improving to 5-1 in conference play, with two regular season games remaining.

Midfielder Sarah Jones had a goal off a penalty kick, and an assist to midfielder Sidney Burrell for her sixth goal.

Sheridan head coach Mallery Marshall said the team had a great start but hasn’t put together two good halves in the same game. Marshall also said Jones had a great game, but the Lady Generals can still improve their overall midfield performance.

The men’s soccer team lost 2-0 to Western Wyoming, falling to 2-2-2 overall in the conference.

“We played well and created chances but did not put our opportunities away,” Sheridan head coach Tim Starr said.

Both teams play Wednesday at Gillette.

Big Horn volleyball beats Upton in four

BIG HORN — The Big Horn volleyball team beat Upton Saturday afternoon in four nail biting sets, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23.

Sydney Schmidt and Jill Meyer led the way for the Lady Rams, with 13 and 10 kills, respectively.

Big Horn hosts top-ranked Sundance Friday at 3 p.m.

Big Horn boys cross-country team takes second in Wright

BIG HORN — The Big Horn boys cross-country team finished second at the Brittany Rentas Memorial Invitational in Wright Saturday. Sundance took first place with 26 points, just one point ahead of the Rams.

Results for the boys and girls Tongue River teams were not immediately available.

Billy Watson led the way for the Rams with a fourth-place finish of 19 minutes, 30 seconds. Kobie Cummins took eighth (20:10) and Nathaniel Lydic was three seconds behind Cummins for ninth place. Bridger Michaud ended up in 13th place, while Noah Harvey was 14th.

For the Big Horn girls, Elizabeth Foley took 13th and Mollie Watson finished in 22nd place.

“We had a good grouping of runners but would like to see them move the whole group up a notch,” Big Horn head coach Dan Biebel said.

Big Horn will compete Saturday in the 5K Road Race at Sheridan College.