Local golfers chase leaders, weather at state tournaments

SHERIDAN — With cold, rainy weather looming, Monday’s opening rounds of the high school state golf tournaments were crucial for Sheridan County golf teams.

The Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River golf teams began the two-day tournaments Monday after poor weather postponed the events originally scheduled for last week. Sheridan is in Evanston for the 4A state tournament, while Big Horn and Tongue River co-host the 2A state tournament at Kendrick Golf Course.

Depending on what kind of weather swoops in Tuesday — rain and wind is in the forecast at both sites — the first round scores could end up being final. Last year’s state tournaments battled weather issues and were cut short on day two.

The Sheridan Broncs currently sit in fourth as a team with 335 points, 10 behind Cheyenne Central. Kelly Walsh (313) is first, and Cheyenne East (316) is second.

Kirby Coe-Kirkham shot a 73 in his opening round, placing him third on the day, three strokes behind East’s Blake Danni and Riverton’s Jordon James.

Noah Erickson (86) is tied for 24th, and Drew Mavrakis (87) is tied for 27th. Brayden James finished with an 89, tied for 31st, and Nathan Roma’s 94 has him in sole possession of 42nd place. Sixty-six golfers are competing at the 4A event.

The Sheridan girls don’t have enough players for a team score, but Abby James (103) is tied for 16th on the individual leaderboard, and teammate Hanna Detmer (106) is currently 19th.

Tongue River’s Nick Summers and Jaren Fritz are chasing the leaders atop the 2A boys leaderboard after Monday’s rounds. Summers shot a 93, and Fritz shot a 94 to finish fourth and fifth on the day, respectively. Moorcroft’s Caleb Connally is the leader in the clubhouse with an 83.

Big Horn’s Elijah Phillips (99) is in 12th, and fellow Ram Sam Walker (100) is right behind him in a tie for 13th place.

Tongue River has 405 points after the first day, placing the Eagles fourth, and the Rams’ 411 points have them fifth. Lovell (389) has the lead.

The Tongue River girls are in second place with 344 points but a distant second as Wright’s 328 puts the Lady Panthers comfortably out front. Saddie Koltiska’s 108 led the Lady Eagles and placed her sixth on the day. Katelyn Abbott (116) is ninth; Aspen Boulter (120) is 11th; MacKenzie Askmit (128) is 15th; and Madison Miller (134) is 17th.

Big Horn has only one girl competing at the state tournament, but Koen Gore’s 101 has her tied for third in the standings. Moorcroft’s Rachel Adams (91) leads the girls 2A race.

Both state tournaments will conclude Tuesday, although the number of holes played in the final round will depend on weather.