Local golf briefs — May 23, 2017

Torralba, Laman card aces at Powder Horn

SHERIDAN — The first hole-in-one of the season came during a high-school round at the Powder Horn earlier this month.

Lodge Grass High School’s Tavia Torralba carded the ace on May 10, utilizing a 7-iron on the 80-yard sixth hole on the Powder Horn’s stag course. The shot was witnessed by Polly Rhodes, Aspen Real Bird and Ninas Milles.

Torralba is a junior at LGHS.

Dr. Brian Laman scored a hole-in-one Sunday at the Powder Horn. The ace came on hole eight of the Mountain course, and Laman used a 6-iron on the 162-yard shot.

Dave Engels and Max Williams witnessed the shot.

Scores go low at Cowboy Joe golf tournament

SHERIDAN — The four-man team of Sam Summer, Arik Jacobson, Nic Bateson and Greg VonKrosigk won the annual Cowboy Joe golf tournament Saturday at the Powder Horn. The group finished with a net score of 48 in the handicap-adjusted competition that raised funds for the University of Wyoming athletics booster programs.

Rob Johnson, Dennis Dunn, Jonathan Nield and Robert Griffin scored 48.625 to take second place.

The team of Tracy Richardson, Eric Waeckerlin, Dan Doedin and Andrew Hoff carded the low gross score of the day, shooting an 18-under 54.

During the tournament, Rick Johnson drained a hole-in-one on the 132-yard sixth hole of the Stag course. Witnesses were John Daly, Kurt Niner and Ken Muller.