Local family prepares for quadruplets

SHERIDAN – Heather and Dustin Olsen showed up to their six-week ultrasound expecting to surprise their two young sons with news of a baby that would arrive in less than a year. Instead, the parents received a surprise of their own – three surprises to be exact.

“He had this look on his face, ‘What is going on,’” Dustin Olsen said about the doctor administering the ultrasound. “He was very quiet and he’s like, ‘Well there’s two babies in there, oh no, there’s three babies.’”

Olsen said the doctor continued to scan and found a fourth heartbeat: quadruplets. The couple trying for a third child found out they were about to double the size of the family.

The chance of having quadruplets is slim; according to a 2007 ABC News article it’s about a one in 800,000 chance. The chances increase, though, with fertility assistance.

While the Olsens did use fertility drugs to assist with the pregnancy, as they had with their two previous pregnancies, only Dustin Olsen thought there was a chance of multiples before their ultrasound appointment.

“I knew there was more than one in my heart of hearts when you took the test,” he said, explaining that pregnancy tests usually take a minute to show results. “It lit up like the Fourth of July.”

Heather Olsen said the pregnancy has been smooth so far, though she said with multiples there is more risk of high blood pressure, preeclampsia and gestational diabetes. She said her biggest hurdle so far with the pregnancy was getting over intense nausea and food aversions she had in her first few months of pregnancy.

“Once I started feeling better, that helped,” she said. “Because it was so hard to imagine four babies and then thinking like I’m going to feel like this bad for so long.”

Additionally, she said carrying four babies — two boys and two girls — has made her more tired than earlier pregnancies.

Now, with two boys at home, Aiden, 5 and Callen, 3, the Olsens have been focused on preparing for the new arrivals.

The Olsens said after the news they did a lot of research and found out Sheridan hasn’t delivered quadruplets and the hospital they used in Billings, Montana, had only a handful of quadruplet deliveries.

With a mandatory caesarean section ahead, the Olsens didn’t want to take any chances.

“I’ve had two like all-natural drug-free births, and they’ve been like amazing experiences,” Heather Olsen said. “So I’m really scared about a C-section…”

Her husband said their insurance company helped them find a hospital and doctor in Denver that delivers multiple sets of quadruplets a month. He said there’s nine perinatologists, who specialize in high-risk pregnancies, at the hospital.

The Olsens will head to Denver in July to be close to the hospital for weekly appointments. They’ll stay until the babies are born and are ready to come home.

Dustin Olsen said the average viability for quadruplets is 28 to 33 weeks of gestation, about four weeks longer than pregnancies that don’t involve quadruplets.

At nearly 18 weeks along, Heather Olsen said she’s hoping to make it to 33 and a half weeks so they’ll be born in September, like their other two sons. But with a due date of Oct. 20, the Olsens said it’s important the babies stay inside as long as possible.

Dustin Olsen said it’s estimated that after 30 weeks, every day the babies aren’t born means three fewer days the babies will need in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The goal is to make the babies’ stay in NICU as short as possible.

The Olsens said they’ve gotten a lot of support from friends and family, and a few of their friends have even set up an Amazon baby registry for donations.

While there’s still unknowns when it comes to the delivery, the Olsens said having two children has prepared them to survive the sleepless nights ahead and appreciate the early years.

“Just having patience and knowing that it all goes by so fast,” Heather Olsen said. “I’m sure this next year is just going to be the fastest ever.”