Local entities plan events around eclipse

SHERIDAN — With hundreds of thousands of people expected to visit the state in August for the total solar eclipse, entities in and around Sheridan have planned events around the weekend for locals and eclipse viewers.

Sheridan Travel and Tourism executive director Shawn Parker said his organization has been working with Fort Phil Kearny to put on its annual run and bike race. He also said he’s also been working with Rolls Royce for an event at the fort around the weekend of the eclipse.

While STT is helping with these events, Parker said the weekend in August directly before the eclipse, Aug. 19-20, is usually fairly busy in Sheridan, so he’s not investing too much time or money in trying to attract travelers.

“I’m always conscious of not spending a ton of money chasing, you know, the last few hotel rooms,” Parker said, “especially for a one-day event when we’re not in that big demand line… Where Casper is able to charge $1,000 for a hotel room, well, we’re not seeing the kind of demand that would warrant that kind of work.”

Parker said the big events in Lander, Casper and Jackson are expected to bring in more than 600,000 people.

He said a bus will operate from Sheridan to Casper for viewers who couldn’t get a hotel in Casper, and Sheridan can capitalize on the event in the weeks before and after the eclipse.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library programming coordinator Christina Schmidt said the library received a grant, providing it with eclipse viewing glasses to give out. She said they only applied for 250 pairs of glasses but were offered 1,000.

She said the library is also hosting events with Wyoming Space Grant Consortium project coordinator Samantha Ogden. She said Ogden will come from Laramie to speak about the eclipse.

Schmidt said they’re planning for Ogden to have three speaking events, one in Ranchester in the late afternoon, one at the Sheridan library around dinner time and a late program around 7 p.m. in Story.

Ogden will speak about what the eclipse is, how and why it happens and how to safely view it. Schmidt said the program is for people of all ages but the event in Ranchester will be geared more toward children. Schmidt is still finalizing times and locations.

The event is planned for Monday, Aug. 7, which also happens to be a night of a full moon. After the eclipse programs, Schmidt said they are working to put on a full moon viewing event at Fort Phil Kearny.

She encouraged people to bring chairs, blankets and binoculars. Schmidt is also looking for members of the community to bring telescopes to share.