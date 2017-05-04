Local Court Briefs — May 4, 2017

Man enters guilty pleas for false imprisonment, battery

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan man pleaded guilty in a change of plea hearing for false imprisonment and domestic battery charges on Monday in Sheridan County Circuit Court.

Ryan Schultz received a 180-day total sentence for the two counts after throwing a purse at his wife’s head in a domestic dispute Nov. 2. Court documents reported that Schultz’s wife stated on Nov. 2 she was scared of him and was able to call 911 utilizing her son’s cellphone.

The court ordered Schultz to have no contact with his wife in January and continued the man on a $1,500 unsecured bond. On Feb. 27, the court filed a letter from Schultz’s wife requesting his no contact order be lifted. She stated Ryan enrolled in a program at the Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center and that the two were expecting a baby in August.

The court suspended 90 days of Schultz’s sentence and credited him 17 days for time already served. The no contact order was lifted upon signing releases with Cross Creek, a counseling entity, and directions to follow any joint counseling requirements given.

Man faces count of unlawful contact, criminal trespass

SHERIDAN — A man initially charged with strangulation of a household member and criminal trespass now faces counts for unlawful contact and criminal trespass after an altercation with Eric Kaylor on April 28.

Christopher LaBuy pleaded not guilty to both counts during a Monday hearing in Sheridan County Circuit Court.

Court documents state Kaylor called the Sheridan Police Department because Labuy would not leave his home. Labuy stayed with Kaylor off and on for the past six months, but Kaylor said due to Labuy’s violent behavior when he drinks he wanted Labuy to leave. Court documents said both men smelled strongly of alcohol. Kaylor told SPD that Labuy grabbed him from the front, lifted him off his feet and put Kaylor in a choke hold, making him unable to breathe. He eventually broke free by punching Labuy in the midsection.

The state explained Labuy’s history of violence, including court cases out of Florida and North Dakota. Labuy said that despite the charges, he was not a convicted felon and one of the cases was dismissed due to a lack of evidence. The court continued Labuy’s $750 cash-only bond, ordered Labuy to have no contact with Kaylor and ordered him not to return to Kaylor’s home where the altercation occurred. Labuy will attend his next hearing in circuit court May 11.

Woman enters guilty pleas to 4 charges

SHERIDAN — A woman facing four counts in circuit court pleaded guilty to all during her Monday hearing.

Krista McVey pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, shoplifting, prohibited acts of an identification card and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Sheridan County deputy and prosecuting attorney Dianna Bennett recommended jail time and said probation was a good recommendation for McVey, as she had a record of six past felony convictions and three theft misdemeanors.

McVey pleaded guilty, saying she wanted to plead guilty to all four counts in order to serve her time and get on with life.

The court imposed a 30-day sentence for each count to run concurrent with one another and a credit of three days for time served. The court also ordered McVey to pay $4.80 in restitution to Walmart, but waived all other fines and costs imposed by the court.

Man faces unlawful contact against pregnant girlfriend

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan man facing counts of possession and unlawful contact denied allegations during his Sheridan County Circuit Court hearing Monday.

Edwin Jacobs denied allegations of a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, which tested presumptively positive for marijuana. Jacobs also denied allegations of unlawful contact, which was amended from an aggravated assault charge.

Court documents report that Jacobs’ girlfriend reported a domestic violence incident to the Sheridan Police Department on April 29. The girlfriend told officers she and Jacobs got into an argument over past relationship issues and her dog. Jacobs then grabbed her by her wrists and threw her to the ground. The girlfriend also disclosed that she was pregnant and Jacobs learned of the pregnancy on Feb. 11 while present for a pregnancy test.

The state suggested a $2,500 cash bond for Jacobs as he had a history of drug abuse, including drug charges in California, Montana and Wyoming.

Jacobs told the court he was about to take finals, was already enrolled in summer school to finish his degree and needed to complete an internship.

Judge Shelley Cundiff said she thought Jacobs’ education was important and set a $2,500 unsecured bond, ordered him to have no contact with his girlfriend, follow through with his finals and internship and submit to random monthly drug testing. Jacobs asked if the court would reconsider a no contact order with his girlfriend, as he wanted to attend the doctor’s appointments associated with the pregnancy. Judge Cundiff instructed him to address those questions to his attorney.