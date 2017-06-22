Local court briefs

Drunk driver offers liquor to gas station clerk

SHERIDAN — A man arrested for his fourth DUI in five years failed to sign up for breath testing as required by the court system and pleaded not guilty to the DUI during his arraignment June 2 in 4th Judicial District Court.

Ruben Serna’s bond was initially revoked, but was reinstated at $25,000 cash on June 13.

Court documents say Sheridan Police officers arrested Serna after a clerk from the Sinclair gas station on Long Drive reported Serna’s drunken behavior. The clerk said the male staggered into the store while carrying a bottle of Jägermeister liquor. He offered her a drink of the liquor, then exited the store and returned to the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Officers responded and attempted to put Serna through field sobriety tests, but he declined. When asked who was driving the vehicle, Serna responded to SPD with varying answers. Serna also refused to consent to a breathalyzer. Officers received a search warrant authorizing them to take a blood sample from Serna. Court documents said results from the blood draw are pending.

Serna faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the DUI and a six-month sentence and $750 fine for driving while his license was canceled, suspended or revoked. A hearing date for Serna has not yet been set.

Change of plea entered in meth case

SHERIDAN — A man faces up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine for possession of methamphetamine. He also has warrants for his arrest in Natrona County for similar charges.

Court documents say on March 13 Sheridan Police Department officers arrested Ryan Bressler while investigating an unpaid hotel bill at the Fairfield Inn on Sugarland Drive in Sheridan. Court documents said Jared Schmidt stayed at the hotel in late February and left without paying his $900 bill, claiming that he was an employee of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The investigation revealed Schmidt did not work at WYDOT. Traces of methamphetamine and syringes were found in his hotel room after he left and officers went to the hotel on March 13 because they learned Schmidt had called the hotel to say he was coming in to pick up a package that would be arriving at the hotel for him.

Schmidt arrived in a vehicle with Bressler. Officers arrested Schmidt and learned of Bressler’s outstanding warrants for possession of methamphetamine charges out of Natrona County.

Detention staff found a small plastic baggie containing methamphetamine weighing 3.9 grams upon searching him before checking him into the jail. Bressler admitted that the small bag contained methamphetamine.

After pleading guilty in a change of plea hearing in 4th Judicial District Court on June 13, Bressler will appear for sentencing Aug. 8.

Upset man destroys apartment walls

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan man faces more than 10 years in prison and $10,750 in fines for felony property destruction and criminal entry charges in 4th Judicial District Court.

Court documents said Sheridan Police officers responded to a burglary report in the 400 block of North Sheridan Avenue. Tenants of one of the apartments showed officers a large hole in the wall that connected the living room of one apartment to the bedroom of another apartment. Officers also discovered blood on various pieces of drywall and a shovel outside the back kitchen door.

Court documents said the property owner spoke with SPD on the telephone and he said one of the apartments was vacant and everything should be locked.

Upon investigating that apartment, officers saw an open back window and the back door was unlocked. They also saw fingerprints and blood on the sheetrock as well as fingerprints on the door handle.

While collecting evidence, Antonio Hughes was standing in front of anther apartment and asked what was going on upstairs. As an officer approached, he saw fresh lacerations on Hughes’ right wrist. Hughes first denied being in the apartment being investigated, but later admitted to entering it by going through the back east facing window.

Court documents state that Hughes said he became upset and began destroying the wall between the two apartments. He used a shovel to continue to damage the wall and left the apartment via the kitchen door. Officers also saw pieces of drywall and drywall dust in the carpet leading to Hughes’ bedroom.

Further hearing dates have not yet been filed with district court.

Women face felony meth charges

SHERIDAN — A woman connected with others in a methamphetamine distribution ring appeared in 4th Judicial District Court on June 15 for conspiracy to deliver and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine charges.

Court documents explained how a confidential informant helped the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and undercover agents arrest Amanda Swab and Amanda Snay on methamphetamine charges on May 11. The informant, who has provided agents with reliable and collaborated information in the past that led to arrests and convictions with illegal drug distributions, helped agents track with Swab, Snay and Lakeisha Trevino to the Trails End Motel, where the three were distributing methamphetamine out of a motel room.

Agents conducted surveillance throughout the evening May 11, receiving updates on the party’s whereabouts from the informant. After the SCSO pulled over Trevino, the driver, and passenger Swab, the Sheridan Police Department K-9 unit was deployed on the car.

The K-9 alerted to the presence of controlled substances within the vehicle. A deputy searched the vehicle and found one ounce of suspected meth in a backpack on the passenger side floorboard. Court documents said when speaking with Swab, the deputy said she appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant. She was arrested and transported to the Sheridan County Detention Center.

Agents back at the hotel obtained search warrants for a North Face backpack carried out of the room by Snay and the room itself. In the room, agents located a Walmart money transfer receipt indicating “Katrina Fleck” (believed to be Katrina Aviles who lives in the room and was suspected to be purchasing meth from Snay and Swab) sent a money order in the amount of $250 to “Amanda Snay” on May 10 at approximately 2:50 p.m. Court documents state the receipt indicated the destination state was “Colorado.”

The suspected drugs tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and both Snay and Swab were arrested on two felonies — conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Swab faces a total of up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines for both counts. Further hearing dates have not yet been filed with district court.

Man steals dealership pickup, heads out of state

SHERIDAN — A man charged with felony theft of a dealership vehicle is expected to change his plea after initially pleading not guilty to the charge.

Charles Robbins faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a $10,000 fine for stealing a 2004 blue Ford F-150 pickup from Auto Connections on North Main Street in Sheridan.

Court documents said on May 17, Robbins expressed interest in purchasing the pickup, worth $6,000, for a girlfriend in Buffalo. He asked to test drive it overnight. A demo plate was attached and this was allowed with the understanding that Robbins would return the next morning at 9 a.m. to sign paperwork to purchase the vehicle.

A dealership employee said Robbins did not return at that time so she called him. He answered and said he was between Gillette and Buffalo finding an auto loan and said he would be returning.

When Robbins did not return, the employee called the police. Cunningham continued to call Robbins, but his phone was off.

A Sheridan Police Department officer learned Robbins was on probation, had not checked in and was believed to be out of state.

On May 31, dispatch received notice that the pickup was recovered in Nebraska with the dealer demo plate attached. SPD learned on June 3 that a Nebraska Highway Patrol officer stopped the vehicle and arrested Robbins because the vehicle was listed as stolen.

Robbins’ defense attorney filed a motion to vacate the jury trial and schedule a change of plea and sentencing hearing at the earliest convenience of the court.