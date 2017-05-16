Local Business Briefs — May 16, 2017

Morton Buildings, Inc. becomes employee-owned

SHERIDAN — Post-frame manufacturing and construction firm Morton Buildings, Inc. announced May 9 it is now completely employee owned.

The company, which is based in Morton, Illinois, has an office in Sheridan. According to a press release, former owners sold their shares of the company to the employees’ Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust, a retirement plan that can generate benefits for the company’s employees.

“Full ownership will not only increase retirement security for our employee owners,” said CEO John Russell in the press release, “but will also reinforce their commitment to our local customer base.”

The company opened in 1903 as the Interlocking Fence Company and changed its name in 1965 to Morton Buildings after Henry A. Getz became president two years earlier. Today, Morton Buildings is in 43 states with 103 construction centers and eight manufacturing plants.

The release said the company will continue to operate under its existing business model and management structure as an employee-owned company.

Morrison-Maierle named to 2017 Top 500 Design Firm list

SHERIDAN — Morrison-Maierle has recently been named to the 2017 Engineering News-Record ‘s list of Top 500 Design Firms in the country ranking at number 347. The Top 500 list, published annually, ranks U.S.-based designs firms, both publicly and privately held, based on design-specific revenue.

With offices in Montana, Wyoming, Washington and Arizona, Morrison-Maierle is one of only a handful of northern Rockies-based design firms on the 2017 Top 500 list. Due to significant growth in Montana and Wyoming, Morrison-Maierle’s position improved by 16 places from 363 in 2016.

There are more than 11,000 civil engineering companies in the U.S. with 66 in Montana alone. Morrison-Maierle was first listed on ENR’s Top 500 list in 1965 and has ranked on ENR’s list for the past 28 years.

Founded in 1945, Morrison-Maierle offers engineering, survey, planning, and environmental science capabilities of nearly 300 professionals throughout the western United States.

They have been listed as one of the “Best Firms to Work For” by industry leader, Zweig-White.

Brooks awarded MAI designation

SHERIDAN — Brent E. Brooks, a real estate appraiser with Brooks Appraisals in Sheridan, has been awarded the Appraisal Institute’s prestigious MAI membership designation, which is held by appraisers who are experienced in the valuation and evaluation of commercial, industrial, residential and other types of properties, and who advise clients on real estate investment decisions.

The designation was granted May 10. The MAI designation is received upon the successful completion of a graduate-level curriculum, which includes a comprehensive exam, a written demonstration appraisal report and attaining 4,500 hours of qualifying experience requirements. Also, designees must abide by both the appraisal profession’s Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice and the Appraisal Institute’s Standards of Professional Practice and Code of Ethics.

MAIs are recognized experts in appraising properties of all kinds and form a business network encompassing markets nationwide and around the world. Currently, about 8,000 real estate appraisal professionals hold the MAI designation, with another 3,400 practitioners seeking it.