Local athletes kick off first day of regional track in Gillette

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming High School Activities Association’s regional track meets kicked off Friday, and all of Sheridan County’s teams competed in Gillette.

Not all of the events were completed on Friday, but local athletes had a number of top-eight finishes on the day.

Riley Malli was Arvada-Clearmont’s top athlete, taking a second-place finish in discus with a throw of 120 feet, 1 inch. Joining him on the podium were teammates Clayton Auzqui, who took seventh (103 feet, 5 inches) and Daulen Dosymzhanov, who took eighth (96 feet, 8 inches).

The AC boys 4×100-meter relay team of Auzqui, Mason Beam, Anthony Graves and Cameron Weigle took fourth with a time of 51.68 seconds, and the girls 4×100-meter relay team of McKenna Auzqui, Tristin Hall, Kristin Klaahsen and Taziree Smith finished third in 59.86 seconds.

In 2A, Katie Lambert was Big Horn’s top girl performer Friday with a first-place finish in triple jump at 35 feet, 0.25 inches. The Lady Rams dominated the event, taking home fourth (Jill Mayer; 33 feet, 11.5 inches), fifth (Sydney Atkinson; 33 feet, 10 inches) and sixth (Emily Blaney; 33 feet, 2.5 inches).

Tongue River’s Holly Hutchinson took second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 30.11 seconds. Big Horn’s Jordan Frank was right behind her in third (2:32.38).

For the 2A boys, Robert Watson had the day’s only first-place finish. The Big Horn runner finished in 11:01.75 to win the 3200-meter run by more than 21 seconds. Nathan Lydic took second in the 800-meter run, as well (2:06.35).

Sheridan County had a solid showing in triple jump, finishing second, third and fourth in the event. Big Horn’s Liam Greenelsh (41 feet, 11.25 inches) and Tanner Warder (40 feet, 9.5 inches) sandwiched Tongue River’s Brennan Kutterer (41 feet, 4 inches) in the event.

Tongue River’s Mason Schroder also took third in discus with a throw of 141 feet, 2 inches, and Big Horn’s Chris Alzheimer took seventh in the same event at 121 feet, 10 inches.

Sheridan’s 4A group was led by Peyton Bomar’s dominating win in the long jump at 17 feet, 2 inches. Pippin Robison took second in the 800-meter run (2:19.98), Laura Alicke was third in the 3200-meter run (11:47.16).

Kylie Sorenson also took third in the high jump at a clean 5 feet.

The Sheridan boys were led by Max Myers and Bobby Culver, who took home a third-place medal apiece. Myers threw 150 feet, 9 inches in discus, and Culver jumped 11 feet, 9 inches in pole vault.

The rest of the regional events will take place Saturday.

Other top-8 finishers from Friday included:

1A Arvada-Clearmont

Girls

8. Tristin Hall; 100-meter dash prelims 15.67

7. Taziree Smith; 800-meter run 2:46.71

3. Kristin Klaahsen; 100-meter hurdles prelims 19.22

3. Klaahsen; 300-meter hurdles prelims 57.15

Boys

4. Anthony Graves; 100-meter dash prelims 12.37

7. Graves; 200-meter dash prelims 24.52

7. Cameron Weigle; triple jump 35 feet, 3 inches

2A Big Horn

Girls

1. Katie Lambert; 100-meter dash prelims 13.41

2. Baylee Clemens; 100-meter dash prelims 13.82

5. Delaney Walker; 100-meter dash prelims 14.11

8. Emily Blaney; 100-meter dash prelims 14.48

5. Clemens; 200-meter dash prelims 28.33

7. Jilly Mayer; 200-meter dash prelims 28.73

8. Jordan Frank; 400-meter dash prelims 1:04.85

4. Mayer; 100-meter hurdles prelims 17.67

5. Madison Blaney; 100-meter hurdles prelims 17.79

3. Lambert; 300-meter hurdles prelims 48.95

6. M. Blaney; 300-meter hurdles prelims 51.25

3. Shyan Davidson; shot put 33 feet, 5.5 inches

Boys

3. Colton Williams; 100-meter dash prelims 12.07

8. Will Pelissier; 100-meter dash prelims 12.26

6. Williams; 200-meter dash prelims 24.22

4. Billy Watson; 3200-meter run 11:37.89

6. Jacob McIntyre; 3200-meter run 11:46.39

3. Liam Greenelsh; 110-meter hurdles prelims 16.74

4. Tanner Warder; 110-mter hurdles prelims 16.94

5. Kade Van Dyken; 110-meter hurdles prelims 17.59

6. Kyler Ostler; 110-meter hurdles prelims 17.65

2. Ostler; 300-meter hurdles prelims 42.98

3. Warder; 300-meter hurdles prelims 43.01

4. Greenelsh; 300-meter hurdles prelims 43.35

4. 4×100-meter relay (Lydic, Greenelsh, Pelissier, Williams) 46.25

4. Van Dyken; high jump 5 feet, 9 inches

2A Tongue River

Girls

3. Reagan Mullaney; 100-meter dash prelims 13.89

3. Mullaney; 200-meter dash prelims 28.04

5. Brittany Fillingham; 400-meter dash prelims 1:04.69

7. Holly Hutchinson; 400-meter dash prelims 1:04.76

5. Heidi Henderson; 3200-meter run 14:29.83

Boys

7. Brennan Kutterer; 100-meter dash prelims 12.17

3. Kutterer; 200-meter dash prelims 24.45

2. Kutterer; 400-meter dash prelims 52.36

3. Kutterer; triple jump 41 feet, 4 inches

4A Sheridan

Girls

T2. Riley Rafferty; 100-meter dash prelims 13.16

7. Taemalle Lawson; 100-meter dash prelims 13.80

8. Gracie Edeen; 100-meter dash prelims 13.87

3. Rafferty; 200-meter dash prelims 27.40

5. Lawson; 200-meter dash prelims 27.94

1. Rafferty; 400-meter dash prelims 59.65

5. Xiomara Robinson; 3200-meter run 12:07.29

8. Trinity Preston; 3200-meter run 12:24.24

2. Peyton Bomar; 100-meter hurdles prelims 16.45

6. Rachel Petersburg; 100-meter hurdles prelims 17.74

2. Bomar; 300-meter hurdles prelims 46.06

4. Josie Fettig; high jump 4 feet, 10 inches

4. Emily Hooge; pole vault 9 feet, 3 inches

5. Samara Ordahl; pole vault 9 feet, 3 inches

7. Staci Helferich; pole vault 8 feet, 9 inches

Boys

8. Bobby Culver; 100-meter dash prelims 12.19

4. Tyler Holloway; 400-meter dash prelims 51.34

7. Tymer Goss; 400-meter dash prelims 51.80

4. Jered McCafferty; 800-meter run 2:00.95

5. Goss; 800-meter run 2:01.34

4. Brian Gonda; 3200-meter run 10:13.89

5. McCafferty; 3200-meter run 10:15.52

5. Alec Riegert; 110-meter hurdles prelims 16.55

3. Riegert; 300-meter hurdles prelims 40.58

6. Drew Boedecker; 300-meter hurdles prelims 42.85

5. 4×100-meter relay (Riegert, Culver, Holloway, Parker Christensen) 44.25

7. Michael Brastrup; discus 126 feet, 11 inches