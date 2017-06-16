FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Local artist wins Prix de West Purchase Award

SHERIDAN — Local artist T. Allen Lawson earned the top-honored Prix de West Purchase Award, which is given to the artist whose work of art is selected by the Prix de West Committee and purchased for the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s permanent collection

Lawson, of Sheridan, earned the prize for his 35-by-32-inch oil on panel painting titled “The Nursery Tree.” Lawson received the $48,000 purchase price, a $5,000 award, and the Prix de West medallion sponsored by Roberta M. Eldridge Miller.

“This is a higher honor than I know how to express,” Lawson said after the announcement was made in the Museum’s Sam Noble Special Events Center, according to a press release from the museum. 

All three of Lawson’s paintings were also chosen for the Robert Lougheed Memorial Award. His paintings, “The Nursery Tree,” “Family Portrait – Four Generations” and “January’s Deposit,” won best display of three or more works and a $3,000 award. The award is chosen by Prix de West exhibiting artists and is sponsored by Barbara and Roger Simons in memory of George Simons, a true Western enthusiast. All three paintings sold during opening weekend of the the 45th Annual Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition and Sale.

The opening weekend raised more than $3.1 million in art sales and hosted more than 700 guests. A portion of proceeds are allocated toward funding the National Cowboy Museum’s exhibitions and family programming.

