Lions Club members named Melvin Jones Fellows

SHERIDAN — Lions from Wyoming were in Cheyenne earlier this month for 2017 District 15 Convention. Eight members of the Sheridan Sundowners Lions Club have been named Melvin Jones Fellows by Lions Clubs International Foundation in recognition of their commitment to serving the world community.

A total of 91 Lions from throughout Wyoming received the award at the convention. Named for the founder of Lions Clubs International, Melvin Jones, the fellowship is one of the foundation’s highest recognitions, honoring the commitment to humanitarian service.

Carol Clark is a member of the Sheridan Sundowners Lions Club and was joined by her fellow local Lions, Leslea and Jim Rapp, Liana and Don Cherni, Ariel Downing, Valori Marshall and David Rollins, receiving a commemorative plaque and lapel pin from Lions Clubs International President Bob Corlew, acknowledging their dedication to the foundation’s humanitarian goals.

As Melvin Jones Fellows, they become a part of the growing network of individuals who are committed to improving the quality of life for people locally and in communities around the world

The Melvin Jones Fellowship is a recognition presented to those who donate $1,000 to LCIF or to people for whom a donation was made by others. It is the backbone of LCIF, providing 75 percent of the foundation’s revenue.

Contributions can be made by individuals (including non-Lions), clubs or districts.

All donations to LCIF go to charitable purposes and none to administrative expenses.

All administrative expenses are paid by Lions Club members with annual membership dues.