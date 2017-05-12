Life of a nurse, mom

Some of the most amazing people I know are nurses. I don’t know if they are awesome because they are nurses, or nurses because they are awesome, but I’d venture to guess it’s a little bit of both.

I have seen a lot of nurses over the years. As a kid, of course, you go in for regular checkups and all of the injuries and illnesses between. As an athlete, I saw a few nurses when I went to the ER for sprains and fractures. Even as an adult, a trip the ER means some interaction with nurses.

As a resident in Sheridan, I’ve gotten to know some folks who chose nursing as a profession or career path. Some were still in school, studying like crazy while fitting in rotations and other tasks focused on helping others and earning their degrees. Others work full time in the field. They have weird hours that mean they can’t join in the summertime fun at the lake or the dinner out on the town.

They always have stories to tell and you can always tell when a day has been a little rough.

I’ve seen all of this from afar and up close. Nurses, it seems, can take on the role of a caring and knowledgeable mother; they calm people down, provide help and assistance and generally try to make us feel better. So, it’s interesting that National Nurses Week ends just before Mother’s Day.

Mothers and nurses — what would we do without them?

In addition to being awesome, my mom is also a nurse. I think I’ve used this space before to talk about the memories I have of her giving of her time and energy to care for others.

I remember having Christmas dinner in the nursing home where she worked. I remember doing homework while I waited for her to finish her shift in the doctor’s office in which she spent many, many hours toiling away.

I remember watching her complete her master’s degree and now, work toward a doctorate.

In addition to the attributes I learned from her as a nurse, I learned much of my drive from her.

According to the American Nurses Association, there are about 3.1 million registered nurses in the U.S. On average, they are 45 years old and predominately female. By 2025, the U.S. is expected to be about 260,000 nurses short in terms of what is needed to meet the health care demand in the country.

While nurses aren’t the only people who work strange hours taking care of others, they certainly deserve credit for the work they do.

Kudos to all of the nurses in Sheridan County that care for our neighbors.

And, kudos to you mom.

Happy Mother’s Day!