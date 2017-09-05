Library to host tea, local foods discussion

SHERIDAN — As part of the three-day Harvest Moon Festival celebrating family, food and community, Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and Sheridan Local Foods will host a tea social and public discussion on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Inner Circle.

During the program, the group will screen short, inspiring TED Talks on local food and agricultural topics and follow the videos with discussion of how to implement the ideas in local communities.

The program will begin at 6 p.m. with homemade herbal teas and locally-sourced snacks. The video portion of the program will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by discussion led by Donald Legerski. This program is free and open to all members of the public.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.