Library to host program on railroad history

SHERIDAN — On Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, railroad expert and historian James Ehernberger will present an educational program on the history of railroads in northeast Wyoming.

Railroad construction during the 1880s was greater in the West than any other decade in the history of our country. In 1887, the first Burlington line reached Wyoming and the Grand Island and Northern Wyoming Railroad built westward in 1890 to Moorcroft, in 1891 to Gillette and to Sheridan on Nov. 26, 1892. In 1893 and 1894, the line was completed northward to a connection with the Northern Pacific for service into Billings.

The livestock trade was one of the great revenue sources for railroads during that time. Herds of Texas Longhorn cattle were driven north and pastured on the rich Wyoming grasslands, with railroads playing a vital role in this movement of livestock.

Ehernberger, a Cheyenne resident since 1950, has been researching Wyoming railroad history for nearly 60 years. He worked for Union Pacific railroad for 34 years and has authored or co-authored more than 50 books. He has also been featured in numerous magazine articles, as well as several PBS presentations.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.