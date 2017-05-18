Library seeks funding to repair boiler before winter

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library needs to repair a boiler to prevent any library closures this winter, but funding for the project may prove difficult to secure.

The library system board of trustees discussed the situation at its regular board meeting Wednesday.

Library director Cameron Duff said the library has one of three boilers out and a $75,000 estimate for the repair.

But the extra funding isn’t in the budget.

Sheridan County Commission Chair Steve Maier addressed the board and said while figures aren’t yet final, the library is on track to receive the same amount of funding it did for the current fiscal year, which leaves no extra money for the repair.

“The county’s been looking at reduced revenues for some time now,” Maier said, adding that revenues peaked in 2008 and 2009. “The last eight or nine years it’s been kind of a decline.”

Maier said the county valuation has seemed to stabilize at $407 million, which is about half of what it was in 2009.

He said sales and use tax revenues continued to decline this year and are projected to be 8 percent lower than last year’s collection by the end of the fiscal year. Maier said these are the two main funding sources for the county.

Additionally, Maier said the county doesn’t expect any significant funding from the Wyoming Legislature in the next biennium. He said while the county has received some, the Legislature stopped supplying a large sum of money that funds capital projects.

Maier said while the Sheridan County Commission supports the library, it’s in the library board’s hands to figure out from where the repair funding will come.

“My point is there’s a commitment to the library, we’re doing what we can in a time that revenues have significant declines,” Maier said. “And going forward we hope we’ve leveled out but there’s no assurance of that.”

Duff has already been at work trying to secure grants for the project and has received $15,000 in donations. He said the library foundation has agreed to give $70,000 total to the budget, which is $20,000 more than they gave to the current year’s budget.

Maier suggested a reminder to the foundation that both the county and the library are in tough situations, but Duff said the foundation doesn’t seem interested in helping at a higher level.

“I need a boiler before winter, otherwise the heat goes off in the children’s area,” Duff said. “Regardless of what anyone is saying about who should pay for it, I can’t stop working.”

Now, Duff is trying to reduce spending to find some extra money in the budget. One option is a cash carryover. Duff said he doesn’t want to use this as a safety net, but with few other options the county has given the library leadership permission to do what it needs to do.

Duff said the project will take about six weeks to complete so it must be started by August.

All of this comes with other repairs, like a leaky roof, looming overhead. Though there has been discussion about a comprehensive capital study to determine what repairs the library needs, right now the library will have to patch up projects as they come, starting with the boiler.

“Regardless of who ends up paying for it, I’m not going to give up,” Duff said. “I’m going to keep fighting for those kids having heat.”