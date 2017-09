SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library staff has organized three rounds of “Something Different” for September.

The programs geared toward tweens will focus on engineering your own octopus paper automation and learning how a double crank mechanism works.

On Sept. 26, the group will finish the project.

Each program will take place at 3:30 p.m.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.