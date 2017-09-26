Library Foundation looks to county for financial support

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Library Foundation asked the Sheridan County commissioners for financial support for building repairs during a commissioners staff meeting Monday.

Foundation member Jack Landon said they’re still trying to raise funds to pay for the new boiler project that got underway in August. He said the responsibility of finding the funding lands on the Library Foundation, but the library is at a disadvantage because it can’t charge for services like other local entities.

The boiler isn’t the only fix the library needs.

The building will undergo an evaluation to determine what repairs will be needed, but some faults are visible, such as a leaky roof dripping water into buckets placed on the floor.

Currently, the foundation has about $3 million, with just more than half in the form of endowment money. Landon said while there is no restriction on where the foundation spends the money, there is on how much they’re allowed to spend.

He said the foundation can spend up to 7 percent of the endowment money each year, but tries to keep spending to around 5 percent.

The additional funds are funds raised by the foundation. Landon said they also try to keep spending of these funds to about 5 percent a year in order to build both components.

“What we’d really like to have is instead of $3 million we’d like to have $10 (million) or $20 (million),” Landon said.

The library system already receives about $1 million from general funds, which goes toward salaries and benefits, along with $110,000 for capital projects.

Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringley said there’s uncertainty about funding in the future and with the renewal of the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax coming up next year, he’s concerned.

“That $110 (thousand) could potentially be in jeopardy, and then we’re all concerned with what’s going to happen with direct funding from the state,” Ringley said. “… So the future I don’t see any rosy stuff out there, I really don’t.”

Sheridan County administrative director Renee’ Obermueller said the building at 429 W. Alger St., which was gifted to the Library Board of Trustees before ownership was returned to Sheridan County, needs to be part of the conversation.

While there are multiple options for the property, Obermueller said if it was sold at a good market value, there would be an opportunity for the library to start building a capital fund.

County Commissioner Mike Nickel said if they decided to sell the property, it would be in the best interest of the library and money would not go back into the general fund.

No decisions were made Monday.