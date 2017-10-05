Hate crime has no place in city

Re: Assault, followup

I am writing in regard to an incident that occurred at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 20 at The Mint bar.

A man visiting from Nebraska, Casey Tibbs Moon, physically assaulted another patron of the bar by punching him in the face a couple of times, completely without provocation, and without having even spoken to his victim. Mr. Moon made several quite negative references to the fact that he perceived his victim to be gay, and that he felt that was reason enough to assault the man (apparently based in part upon the appearance of his shirt). He apparently also expressed surprise at the scene that his victim had the temerity to press charges on him. Upon reading the account of the incident in The Sheridan Press (and assuming it to be accurate), I couldn’t help but feel a certain sense of injustice and indignation in the matter.

The simplest of human rights had been violated on mere, knee-jerk supposition.

I took it upon myself to contact Moon in Nebraska, simply to get his side of the story if nothing else, and when we spoke on the phone, was rather surprised by his tone. I asked him if he planned to return to The Mint bar anytime soon and he simply replied, “no sir.” I said, “Well, that’s good, because here in Sheridan, we just don’t approve of the kind of behavior you exhibited.” Moon replied, “I’m sorry, sir.” Offered a pause in the conversation, he offered no rebuttal or further explanation.

So, I said, “well, thank you, sir” and hung up. It was all cordial, simple and to-the-point.

I’d expected quite a different scenario when speaking with whom I’d assumed to be a hot-head and this one was a pleasant surprise.

Now, I’ll never condone Moon’s behavior at the bar, nor his mindset in having committed the hate-crime he did; but I can’t help respect the man for having admitted his wrongdoing and remorse in the matter of harming another person out of ignorance and hatred. It took him nearly 60 years to build up his personal opinion, and it takes a big man to tear that all down so suddenly. He now knows in his heart that what he did was wrong. And even if it’s slowly done — just one person at a time — the world would become a better place if there were more folk like Casey Moon out there.

I hope his victim from The Mint bar will agree with me and hopefully the Casey Moons of the world won’t need to act out such an event in their lives to recover from their hatred.

Applause to Mr. Moon’s unfortunate victim for having brought charges in the matter, and I wish him well; otherwise, (what I see as) such a relatively positive outcome could not have happened.

Lucky Lambdin

Sheridan

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Press’ word limit on letters was waived with this submission.