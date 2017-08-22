Democrats supported segregation, Jim Crow

I withheld my vote from President Donald Trump due to his use of vicious Saul Alinsky-style tactics against his Republican primary opponents. I’m re-registering as an Independent given the GOP establishment’s seven-year record of broken campaign promises.

That said, I found a recent editorial cartoon in the Sheridan Press depicting the GOP and Trump linked to a hooded KKK clansman to be disgustingly inappropriate and wholly dismissive of historical facts.

The Republican Party was formed in 1854 to oppose the spread of slavery into the western territories. As political scientist Carol Swain points out, the KKK was founded by Democrats and was used by that party to harass and even murder blacks for decades after the Civil War.

The KKK killed over 3,000 blacks and 1,000 white Republicans during their reign of terror.

The Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution abolished slavery. Every Republican voted for it while 77 percent of the Democrats voted “no.” The Fourteenth Amendment — supported by 94 percent of the Republicans and opposed by every Democrat legislator — granted blacks citizenship rights and equal protection under law.

The Fifteenth Amendment outlawed discrimination in voting rights of citizens on the basis of “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” Every Republican in Congress voted for it while every Democrat voted against it.

In the late 19th Century, Democratic-dominated state legislatures enacted Jim Crow laws which rigidly enforced racial segregation — laws enforced until 1965. In 1913, Democrat President Woodrow Wilson initiated segregation of federal workplaces. He also proudly showed the racially-charged movie “Birth of a Nation” in the White House — a silent film glorifying the KKK and denigrating blacks and which inspired the formation of the Clan’s “second era.”

Despite media and Democrat propaganda, more Republicans than Democrats voted for the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which was passed only thanks to Republicans breaking a Democrat filibuster. Democrat President Lyndon Johnson wanted it passed so that America’s (racial epithet deleted) would vote Democrat “for the next 200 years.”

The New York Times wrote in November of 1880: “So long as slavery and [the civil] war linger within the memory of Americans, the youth of the Republic will continue to grow up Republicans.” Unless history is rewritten, of course.

People are entitled to their own opinions, but not to their own facts.

George Orwell noted, “The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”

Vera Cole

Sheridan