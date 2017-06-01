Legislature should reset priorities

Re: No funding for private business

Two headlines in the May 25 edition of The Sheridan Press should make us pause. The first article reported a private company, Vacutech, is going to be given $3 million in state taxpayer dollars.

It is wrong to give private companies our taxes. A business that is profitable and able should risk growing with private money. We can and should support private companies with roads and utilities. We should not be asked to fund their expansion. As independent Wyoming folks, we prefer to use our money to improve our own families and fund our own ventures.

The Wyoming Constitution recognizes that it is wrong to give private companies our taxes. Article 3, Section 36 specifies that “No appropriation shall be made …. to any person, corporation or community not under the absolute control of the state….”

The second article reported that the Wyoming Legislature’s Revenue Committee was “looking at new taxes or increasing existing taxes.” Since 2000, when energy prices started to take off, we have seen the state budget balloon. A whole host of spending and programs were created, that previously we lived perfectly happily without. This additional spending has become a choking vine to what really matters in state government support. For example, all levels of education have been cut and we are told to expect more.

I urge legislators to reset priorities, not tax us to support a state led economy. We want to be free in a free market.

We should insist that our Legislature spend our money on education, safety, public health, good roads and basic services. And that they get rid of programs, subsidies and favoritism that redistributes our income to private companies and individuals not in need.

Jack Landon Jr.

Sheridan