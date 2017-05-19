Leather trade show continues through weekend

SHERIDAN — After nearly a week of leather crafting workshops, the 24th annual Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show kicks off this weekend.

Kathy Flanagan, who is teaching a course called “Bull Bison: Embossing to the Extreme,” said the trade show will include vendors selling leather, dyes, sewing machines and other leather crafting supplies.

“All the supplies you ever need,” Flanagan said.

The more than 70 vendors are from all over the U.S., and exhibitors include Garlin Neuman Leathers Co Inc. from Hudson, New Hampshire; Swallow’s Leather Tools from Rowlett, Texas; and Kings Custom Knives from Alta Vista, Kansas.

Barry King Tools and Douglas Saddle Co. are among local companies participating in the trade show.

More than 60 workshops were offered throughout the week, ranging from hand stitching and exotic inlays to the workshop Flanagan is co-teaching with her friend, Clay Banyai, where students emboss animals into leather.

Workshops go through the weekend and Thursday night kicked off the weekend of events with the King Reception at King’s Saddlery, King Ropes.

The weekend also includes the World Leather Debut, which is an event for leatherworkers worldwide. Leatherworkers of all skill level can enter their work and compete for cash prizes and awards. There are 17 categories including boots, braided items, saddles and youth categories.

A gallery with the entries will be free and open to the public to enjoy over the weekend.

A duo of judges in each category will give written feedback to every entry and determine first-, second- and third-place winners in each category.

Other events include the Sheridan Silver Exhibition and Sheridan Honors Night, which will be held Saturday at the Sheridan Inn and include desserts, a cash bar and live music.

The Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show will take place at the Sheridan Holiday Inn and Convention Center and will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission to the show is free.