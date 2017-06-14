Lawmakers talk taxes at recalibration meeting

SHERIDAN — Wyoming lawmakers met this week to continue discussing the next step in solving Wyoming’s education funding crisis.

No action was taken at the Monday meeting of both the Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration and the Joint Revenue Committee in Riverton, but lawmakers conducted extensive discussions on adding additional revenue sources to the state’s economy.

Topics examined to alleviate the school funding deficit included tax increases, Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo, said.

“If you look at our revenue sources over the past several years, 80 percent or more of our revenues for schools comes from minerals,” Madden said. “That’s just unheard of…it’s just unsustainable.”

Funding for grades kindergarten through 12 faces approximately a $530 million shortfall in the coming two-year budget cycle.

As a result, lawmakers will consider broadening sales taxes to services and food. Lawmakers also talked about changes to tobacco and alcohol taxes and property taxes. Temporary taxes were examined by the committees, as well.

“We don’t have a relatively high sales tax here in Wyoming, but we have one state right next to us that has no sales tax,” Madden said, alluding to Montana. “We have to be mindful of that.”

“We are trying to come up with some ways that aren’t going to hurt anybody too badly, and yet get away from this dependence on minerals,” Madden added.

Extensive discussions surrounding tax increases concerned Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan. Maintaining the stance he took in the legislative session earlier this year, Kinskey said cuts need to be considered before tax increases are imposed.

“Education, like all government, like all households, like all employers, has to tighten its belt,” Kinskey said in an interview with The Sheridan Press. “As painful and difficult as that is, that’s what has to happen.”

During the 2017 legislative session, the Wyoming Legislature passed a $34 million cut to schools for the 2017-18 school year, which Kinskey said did not come close to solving the education funding problem. He said he fears if taxes are implemented, budget reductions will not take place.

“Some say (the education budget deficit) is too big to cut, and some say it’s too big to tax,” Kinskey said. “But we certainly heard about some big taxes; we didn’t hear about big cuts.”

Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, said the meeting set the stage for the committee’s work the rest of the year. The Joint Revenue Committee will meet several times over the summer to further discuss revenue sources and education funding.

“Our goal was to get everyone up on the same plateau of knowledge, as much as we could, so we could all start off at the same altitude (going into the 2018 session),” Madden said.

However, Kinskey said whether the Legislature will head into the next session with a solid plan remains uncertain. He said there is still plenty of division among lawmakers regarding how to approach education funding.

“We have 90 people in the House and the Senate, and I think everyone is going to think very carefully about what they heard, listen to their constituents and, hopefully, we will start seeing some plans coalesce.”