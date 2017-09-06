Late equalizer nets SC tie in conference opener

SHERIDAN — An odd play bounced in the favor of the Sheridan College Generals late Tuesday afternoon to help the team to a 1-1 tie with the Northwest College Trappers men’s soccer team in the opening round of Region IX play.

In the 75th minute, a Northwest handball earned the Generals a free kick just outside the box. The ball was sent from the left side across the box and found a sprinting Titus Nickson who flicked it to the net. His shot deflected off the keeper, and chaos ensued for a few quick seconds.

It was a mad dash for Sheridan players to try and get a boot on the free ball, while Northwest players fought to clear it from in front of the net. Eventually, the ball rebounded off a group of players toward the net, and as a Trappers defender sent it away, he was standing just inside the net, and the ball crossed the end line.

The goal tied the match at 1, and after two overtime periods, the Generals took a tie in their first official game of the 2017 season.

Sheridan’s equalizer came on the heels of a Northwest goal that put the Generals in a hole after more than 70 minutes of scoreless soccer. The Trappers utilized a corner kick in the 71st minute to take the brief lead.

Set pieces were the name of the game for both sides, and the Generals were close to breaking the game open early with a couple of corner kicks.

In the 33rd minute, it looked as if Sheridan took the lead on a corner-kick diving header goal, but with barely enough room for an attacker to be offside, the penalty was called to negate the score.

Five minutes later, a Sheridan through-ball was saved by the keeper, and the ensuing corner kick was also saved.

“Any chance we get to get it in the box on a set piece, we’re going to,” SC head coach Tim Starr said. “Unfortunately, we lost one on a set piece, as well. But those are key moments in tight games like this that we have to capitalize on.”

The Generals defense was solid for most of the afternoon, but the offense really turned up the intensity level in the second half. Sheridan started turning its stout defense into offense, attacking and pressuring the Northwest defenders.

Still, as Sheridan attacked, shots were at a premium and the goals never came. Scoring opportunities were tough to come by for the 2016 Generals. Opponents outscored SC 49-14 last season, so creating and taking advantage of opportunities around the box has been a strong emphasis for Starr and his players.

“Just need to be a little more patient,” Starr said. “It’s also a little more quality of our service and timing of our runs. But it’s a young team. We’ve only had a few weeks together; we only have two starters from last year. It’s going to take some time to gel.”

The Generals will look to carry the momentum from Tuesday’s steady performance into the remainder of the conference season and turn it into wins for the program. Last season, the team opened the schedule with a tough overtime loss to Western Wyoming before dropping five straight.

But Sheridan’s defense was stout and the team just missed on numerous scoring opportunities in the opener, a bright spot for the coach. The Generals host Western Wyoming Friday and welcome Gillette College to campus next week for three-straight home games to open the season.

“It’s a long season,” Starr said. “Again, we’re a young group. We have flashes of brilliance, but it’s not quite there yet. So it’s a matter of putting that together for 90 minutes.”

Sheridan and Western Wyoming kick off at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Maier Field.