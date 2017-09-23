Lady Generals volleyball swept by LCCC

SHERIDAN — Despite a valiant comeback effort, the Sheridan College volleyball team lost in straight sets at home to 18th-ranked Laramie County Community College 25-17, 25-14, 25-22 Friday evening. The loss dropped the Lady Generals to 6-11 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

The match started out well for the Lady Generals, who took a 5-3 lead very early in the first set. From that point on, however, Laramie County was firmly in control. The Lady Golden Eagles went on an 11-5 run thanks to dominant net play, both offensively and defensively. Sheridan had a few defensive miscues, as well, giving LCCC some easy points.

In the second set, Laramie County continued its strong attack and gradually separated from Sheridan to go up 17-11. The Lady Generals had several nice kill, but were not quite good enough defensively.

The Lady Golden Eagles slammed the door shut at the end of the second set, finishing strong on an 8-3 run.

“We’ve struggled with our confidence this year,” Sheridan head coach Jennifer Stadler said, explaining why the team didn’t play particularly well in the first two sets.

Stadler said Sheridan’s defensive blocking at the net needed to be better, as it hurt their defensive and offensive strategy.

The third set was far and away the most competitive set of the night. The Lady Generals stepped up in all aspects of the game, playing better, smarter defense and setting themselves up well for kills on offense.

For the match, sophomores Ally Gates and Ashlee Purcella both had six kills to lead Sheridan, and Gates added four blocks.

Laramie County went up 3-0 to open the set, but Sheridan scored six of the next seven points to take a 6-4 lead. The Lady Golden Eagles bounced back to go on a run of their own and take a 13-9 lead, aided in part by several unforced Sheridan errors.

But the Lady Generals would not go away. Led by Gates, the net play came to life, and several blocks helped tie the set at 17. LCCC looked out of sorts at times, giving the Lady Generals a good chance to put serious pressure on the Lady Golden Eagles.

Laramie was too good, though, in the end, and the Lady Golden Eagles showed why they are the team to beat in the conference, making a few more key plays down the stretch.

Up 22-21, Laramie had two nice sets and kills to get to match point. Two points later, Laramie won on a drop shot that landed inches out of reach of two Sheridan players.

Stadler said her team’s effort in the last set was great, but the players needed to bring that level of intensity throughout the match.

“In the third set, they realized they could play with the team across from them,” she said. “They just realized it a little too late.”

Stadler said the third set showed that Sheridan has the potential to play at a high level, but the team needs to be more consistent going forward.

Sheridan has another conference game Saturday against Eastern Wyoming at 3 p.m.