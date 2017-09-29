Lady Eagles fall in exciting five-setter with Upton

DAYTON — It’s often not how you start but how you finish. Unfortunately for the Tongue River High School volleyball team, starts and finishes were scattered Thursday evening.

The Lady Eagles hosted the Upton Lady Bobcats in a weeknight matchup in Dayton that played out in five exciting sets.

The culminating set mirrored perfectly the kind of night it was for both squads, with momentum shifts that eventually favored the visiting Lady Bobcats.

Tongue River lost the first point before winning the next five. Upton won four of the next five points, but Courtney Good — Killer Courtney, she was appropriately dubbed by TR fans — was stellar at the net, and three massive kills gave the Lady Eagles an eventual 11-7 lead.

But Upton answered. Five straight points gave the Lady Bobcats a 12-11 lead, their first in the set. The momentum never shifted, and Upton ended the set on an 8-1 run to win the match.

“A lot of it just comes from confidence,” Tongue River head coach Janelle Manore said after the match. “The girls knowing that they can win and finish that game and know that they have the ability to do it.”

The Lady Eagles were all over the place, consistency wise, Thursday. They took early leads and won sets; they took early leads and lost sets. They trailed and battled back; they led and Upton battled back.

First-year head coach Manore knew it would take her young team some time to piece it all together. The Lady Eagles have five seniors and one junior, but six sophomores round out the varsity roster, a number of whom remain steady assets of the rotation.

As the night pressed forward, fans could see the pieces falling more into place as the Tongue River players gained confidence. The team’s best chunk of play came in a decisive fourth set.

Trailing 2-1 in the match — Upton took the first and third sets — the Lady Eagles didn’t leave anything to be desired in the fourth. It was the only set of the night won by more than 5 points.

With the set tied at 4, Tongue River’s prowess at the net took control. Good and Seeara Wojtczak smacked back-to-back kills for a 7-5 lead, one the Lady Eagles wouldn’t relinquish. An ace from Jenna Keller, then a block from Brittany Fillingham — a 5-point lead. A kill from Zaveah Kobza — a 7-point advantage. The lead fot as high as 9 at 16-7.

Even when Upton called timeout and came roaring back to make it just a 1-point deficit at 19-18, the Lady Eagles never panicked. Fillingham beautifully set Good across the court for a kill as the confidence peaked, and Tongue River won the final 6 points of the set.

They finished with nine kills in the set, their most of any set.

“I never questioned them wanting it,” Manore said. “They never questioned their teammates. They just worked through it and worked through a lot of those; when we did let them go on a run, they battled back every single time. We couldn’t quite get it done there in the end.”

The lack of consistency reared its head at random times in the match. Tongue River led 4-2 in the first set, but once Upton took a lead at 8-7, the Lady Eagles struggled to regain confidence. They never got closer than 14-13, and Upton won 25-21.

The second saw another early lead for TR, but there was no comeback. The Lady Eagles rolled to a 25-20 victory. Upton took an early lead in the third set, and Tongue River couldn’t turn it around. The Lady Eagles led 7-6, but that was their only lead. Upton won 25-20.

“Volleyball is such a momentum game,” Manore said. “If you can just keep that composure and keep the control on your side, that determines so many games.”

The loss stung, and the Lady Eagles are still searching for their first conference victory. But the fight was strong for five sets Thursday, an encouraging site for Manore moving forward.

The Lady Eagles finished with 30 kills in the match. Kobza led with eight; Good and Wojtczak had seven apiece, and Reagan Mullaney had five.

Tongue River travels to Moorcroft (5-11, 0-4 in 2A Northest) Friday.