Lady Broncs rebound from difficult conference matchups

SHERIDAN — After losing conference matches Thursday and Friday, the Sheridan High School volleyball team had a strong showing at Saturday’s Border War, winning three of four matches.

Sheridan head coach Maureen McEwen said it was a great day.

“We’ve had a little bit of a lull the past couple weeks, but today we kind of overcame (that),” McEwen said. “We can just work on improving and going up now.”

The Lady Broncs played all four matches on their home court. The team didn’t drop a set in its first two matches Saturday.

Sheridan beat the Bozeman (Montana) Lady Hawks in two very competitive sets, 26-24, 25-21, and followed that with a win over Billings West, 25-16, 25-21.

Against Bozeman, the Lady Broncs offense started great, getting out to an early lead. Bozeman came back, though, and most of the match went back and forth. McEwen said the team’s excellent passing helped them beat the Lady Hawks, and that it was an instrumental part of Saturday’s success.

Against West, it looked like the match was headed for three sets after Sheridan fell behind 13-5 in the second set. Then the Lady Broncs’ outside attackers took over.

“I always tell my setters, ‘Do what works,’” McEwen said. “If my outside (hitters) are on fire, that’s who I want the ball to go to.”

Led by junior Jordan Christensen’s cross-court kills, Sheridan battled back to make it 21-17, with West still holding the lead. The Lady Broncs then scored the last eight points of the match to complete a tremendous comeback. Junior Madyson Godwin served well, and Christensen had four more kills down the stretch.

Sheridan ran into a buzzsaw in its third match of the day, losing to Billings Senior 25-16, 25-18. Billings Senior is 28-0 on the season and arguably the best team in Montana, but the Lady Broncs competed. Down 17-7 in the second set, Sheridan came back to make it 18-14, before the Montana team took over with dominant net play and excellent outside hitting.

“It was a really good learning opportunity for us, because they’re so strong,” McEwen said. “Our blockers learned a lot. They were really fast and really powerful, and I think it’s good to play against those kind of teams so that we can learn.”

The final match of the day against Billings Skyview was a tale of two sides. Sheridan easily won the first set 25-13 thanks to great hitting from Christensen and senior Emily Hooge. The Lady Broncs also had six aces in the first set.

When the Lady Broncs moved to the other side of the net, however, things completely changed. Sheridan was totally discombobulated and went down 13-2 after several unforced errors. The team couldn’t recover, and gave up kill after kill to the Falcons, who won the second set 25-14.

Returning to the first set side, Sheridan was able to win the third set 15-9 thanks to errors by Skyview and a few important kills from senior Olivia Conrad.

McEwen was extremely proud of her team’s ability to bounce back and win that third set. After six matches in three days, McEwen said the players were exhausted, but were able to end the day on a high note.

“We’re going to get in those lulls, but it’s who we are and how we get out of those lulls that matters,” she said. “We really have overcome in the past couple days to make today what it was. They did that, and I just gave them the keys, so they really just pushed themselves and got it done.”

Along with the superb passing, McEwen said it was encouraging to see her hitters get their confidence back, something the team needs more of to improve its conference record.

Sheridan is 13-13 overall this season, and 2-4 after the first half of conference play. The Lady Broncs begin the second half Friday at Laramie.