Lady Broncs lead field at state tennis tournament

SHERIDAN — All Sheridan High School tennis players made it out of the opening round of the state tournament Thursday in Gillette.

After the cancellation of the conference tournament last week, the Broncs and Lady Broncs entered the state meet with a few less matches under their belts. Seeding from the conference meet was carried into the state meet, and Sheridan moved right along through the first day’s action.

Quinton Suska took a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles for the Broncs over Rock Springs’ Aaron Goldman to open the tournament. Unfortunately, Suska got knocked off in the second round, 6-0, 6-4, against Cheyenne Central’s Brian Joelson. Suska will compete in the consolation bracket for the rest of the weekend.

Ethan Kutz won a tough opening-round match before breezing through round two. He battled to a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Cheyenne East’s Seth Davidson before taking a much easier 6-0, 6-1 win against Gillette’s Miles Venya. Kutz will battle Kelly Walsh’s Matt Paris in the quarterfinals.

The No. 1 doubles team of Liam Brown and Kellen Mentock gritted out a first-round match in a tie-break second set, beating Cheyenne East’s top doubles team 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). Brown and Mentock also suffered a tough second-round loss at the hands of Laramie, 6-1, 6-3.

The No. 2 doubles team of Logan Jensen and Trenton Lewallen took another tight victory after dropping the first set. They beat Rock Springs 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. The No. 3 doubles team of Tristan Choong and Patrick Kuehl took a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Torrington. Both No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams suffered losses in the second-round, though, and will finish the tournament in the consolation bracket.

Sheridan’s girls singles players, Julia Kutz and Hannah Jost, had a perfect day on the court, winning four matches combined.

Kutz took down East’s Anna Larson 6-3, 6-2 before dropping Cody’s Tessa Blough 6-2, 6-4 in the second round. Jost beat Green River’s Haylen Cordova 7-6 (7-2), 6-1, and took a back-and-forth three setter against Jackson’s Mary Muromcew in the second round, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

All three of the Lady Broncs doubles teams made it out of the first two rounds, as well, Thursday, putting the Sheridan girls in five quarterfinal matches Friday.

Maddie Garneau and Ella Laird cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 win in round one before taking a second-round win against Green River in round two that included a tie-break in the first set. The duo won 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

At No. 2 doubles, Libby Standish and Lennon Dregoiw took two easy matches, beating Riverton 6-0, 6-2, and Torrington 6-3, 6-2. The No. 3 doubles team of Skye Bensel and Aerianna Roth also breezed through the first two rounds with a 6-3, 6-1 win over East and a 6-2, 6-3 win against Jackson.

The superb first day has the Sheridan girls in first place as a team with 15 points. Cheyenne Central is tied with Cody for second at 14 points apiece.

The Sheridan boys’ 7.5 points placed them seventh after day one. Powell leads the field with 11.5 points.

The quarterfinal and consolation matches will take place Friday, and the state tournament will conclude Saturday.