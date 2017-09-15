Koltiskas prepare for pumpkin patch opening day

SHERIDAN — The Koltiska family homesteaded the land northeast of Sheridan back in 1905. Ninety-one years later, Gary and Vicki, with the help of their three boys and their families, began providing the community with a diverse spread of pumpkins for the fall season every year.

In 1996, while discussing crop insurance with a government entity, Gary Koltiska learned there was little faith in him successfully growing a pumpkin patch on the land he had purchased from his parents.

“That fall, we had a beautiful field of pumpkins,” Vicki Koltiska said. “I said, ‘Now what are you going to do with them? You raised them, proved it; What are we going to do?’”

Vicki Koltiska took herself around town to see if grocery stores were interested in the pumpkins. Walmart needed more than the Koltiska’s water supply could handle, but the local grocery store, IGA, partnered with the family. IGA eventually became Sprouts and stayed with the family for its pumpkin supply until Sprouts closed. The first shipment of Koltiska pumpkins was hand-picked and tediously loaded and sent to a store in Saratoga.

After Sprouts closed, the family again had no place to sell their pumpkins. Vicki Koltiska had another plan in mind.

“Well, why don’t we have a pumpkin patch and people can go and pick their own?,” she asked her husband. “He didn’t think people would drive from Sheridan to come out to do it. I said, ‘Well let’s see what we can offer.’”

After testing the waters with family the first night, the Koltiskas put an advertisement in the paper and waited for people to arrive. After twiddling their thumbs for a good while, six total visitors came to the pumpkin patch the first night. Throughout the season,though, word spread, and the family’s Facebook presence now features 1,104 members and 1,461 likes. The Koltiskas see groups of schoolchildren each year, including day cares that eagerly await opening day.

The pumpkin patch is a full-fledged family affair, from the individual planting of 17,000 seeds to helping navigate visitors in and around the patch itself. The Koltiskas’ three boys help around the ranch as often as possible, but grandkids have taken over the helper positions throughout the summer months and during the patch’s busy season.

“When we first started, our kids helped more because it was just him and I, especially in picking,” Koltiska said. “Now they are so busy themselves making a living, we have grandkids helping us. This summer we had two of them.”

Gabby Koltiska and Tyler Arndt helped their grandparents this past summer. Gary Koltiska said he believes them to be the best help around.

“They’re way better hands than anyone you could hire because they know how to work,” Koltiska said. “They’ve been raised ranch kids, so they know what work is.”

Arndt, who worked his first summer with his grandparents this summer, looks forward to the pumpkin patch season. He helped irrigate and weed the field until the weeds became too thick to pull. Part of the experience was learning new things.

“I was doing things I never did before,” Arndt said. “I got to run a tractor and do all sorts of different things.”

He enjoyed working with his cousin, Gabby, throughout the summer, as well as getting rides from her back to the house.

Some of the work is becoming too much for the couple who started it all, so having family surround their efforts helps. The pumpkin patch opens to the general public Sept. 16, and you’ll be sure to find the large Koltiska clan, grandchildren included, helping with the festivities.