Knight to offer presentation on landscapes

SHERIDAN — Dennis H. Knight will offer a presentation entitled “The Ecology of Wyoming Landscapes: Twenty Years of Remarkable Change” on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

The event will take place in the Whitney Center for the Arts concert hall at Sheridan College.

In 1994, Knight authored the book “Mountains and Plains: The Ecology of Wyoming Landscapes.” Since then, dramatic changes have occurred. Wolves have been reintroduced, wildfires and bark beetle have become more common and invasive species have become a bigger problem.

Knight will discuss the issues and changes to the state’s landscape throughout the lecture, which is free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact Dr. Scott Newbold at 674-6446, ext. 3112, or snewbold@sheridan.edu.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.