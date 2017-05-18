Klebba named finalist for UW top graduate award

SHERIDAN — Phil Klebba, of Sheridan, was among seven finalists for the 2017 Tobin Memorial Award as the University of Wyoming’s outstanding graduating man.

The annual award is based on academic excellence and achievement, service to the university, participation and leadership in the community and campus activities, and citizenship qualities.

Anthony Farmer, of Cheyenne, received the Tobin Award, while Sarah Maze, of Ranchester, was named the Rosemarie Martha Spitaleri Award recipient as the outstanding graduating woman during a recent ceremony honoring all the nominees.

Klebba will graduate with degrees in rangeland ecology and watershed management, and environment and natural resources.

Klebba said being a leader for the Wyoming Conservation Corps was a challenge but extremely worthwhile, which helped him succeed at UW.

“Nothing felt better than leading a determined crew and overcoming tough conditions to complete a project,” Klebba says. “Such projects taught me to be flexible, taught me to approach problems from multiple angles and increased my interest in designing similar projects in the future. The University of Wyoming played a crucial role in providing the support and atmosphere, which enabled my growth.”

A nominator said Klebba’s motivation and drive were key in his academic success. Another nominator recognized Klebba’s passion and engagement in leadership and the environment.