KidsLife to host fall kick-off events

SHERIDAN — KidsLife will host a series of fall family kick-off events in the next two weeks.

Food and drinks will be provided at the events, to which families are encouraged to attend to learn what KidsLife has in store for the school year.

KidsLife offers weekly clubs, social activities, service projects, small group Bible studies and more for children in grades three through 12.

The nonprofit will host the following events:

• Aug. 29 — 6-8 p.m. at the Barn in Big Horn

• Aug. 30 — 6-8 p.m. at the Tongue River Valley Community Center

• Sept. 7 — 6-8 p.m. at the KidsLife House

For additional information, see sheridankidslife.com or call 307-760-0133.