Jets drop first two in Rapid City

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets opened a four-day tournament with two tough losses on the baseball diamond Thursday in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Rapid City Bullets beat Sheridan 10-3 before the Jets dropped their second game against Sioux Falls East, 10-1.

After giving up one run in the second inning, Sheridan jumped to a quick 3-1 lead in the third before Rapid City ran away with it. The Bullets scored five runs in the fourth inning to take a commanding lead and added three insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

The Jets strung together some timely hits in the third, and a Jaxon Parker line-drive single scored two runs to give Sheridan the lead. Dalton Nelson followed with another RBI single as the Jets looked to be in control.

But two errors and a big double swung the momentum in Rapid City’s favor an inning later, and the Bullets were on their way to victory.

Nelson finished 2 for 4 with an RBI, and David Almarez finished 2 for 2. Caeden Sargent pitched five innings, giving up seven hits, five walks and eight runs — just one earned. Parker pitched one inning and gave up two earned runs.

Sheridan opened the second game with a run in the top of the first inning, but again, its opponent answered in a big way. Sioux Falls scored three runs in each of the first three innings on its way to an easy victory over the Jets.

Back-to-back singles and a fielder’s choice put Sheridan on the board first, but more errors plagued the Jets in the field as Sioux Falls scored three in its first trip to the plate. Sheridan outhit its opponent 10-7 but was never able to overcome the early scoring from Sioux Falls.

Jacob Boint went 2 for 2, while Jaron Brewer, Quinn McCafferty and Nelson each went 2 for 3. Brewer also got the start on the mound, throwing two innings and giving up seven earned runs. Almarez closed and gave up two earned runs.

The Jets will continue their Rapid City road trip through the weekend.