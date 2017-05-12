Individuals appear in court for drug, burglary, sexual abuse charges

Prescription drug dealer faces fresh probation orders

SHERIDAN — Shane Taylor, who was serving four years of supervised probation for one count of delivering oxymorphone to a confidential informant, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.

The Volunteers of America Life House discharged Taylor after he failed to successfully complete treatment at the facility.

A lengthy discussion ensued as to whether Taylor was still a viable candidate for probation, whether he should receive jail or prison time and whether he should enroll in another drug rehabilitation program.

Sheridan County deputy and prosecuting attorney Christopher LaRosa suggested jail time, saying Taylor needed to recognize that he does not control the situation and his actions have consequences. Defense attorney Stacey Kirven said the VOA discharges people “constantly” and suggested he receive a new Addiction Severity Index (ASI) evaluation.

Judge John Fenn revoked Taylor’s probation, sentenced him to his original sentence of 3-5 years, but suspended most of that time. He ordered Taylor to serve 11 more days to add to his 39 days already served.

Fenn said he was accepting the state’s argument that there are consequences to the man’s actions. The court also ordered him to enroll and successfully complete drug court and receive an updated ASI, followed by four years of new supervised probation on release from his incarceration.

Taylor thanked the court for taking the time to work with him and apologized, saying he would try to make up for it. Taylor said he needed forced sobriety to get his head back. He said he remains in the 12-step program and remains active in Narcotics Anonymous.

Alleged burglar pleads not guilty to four charges

SHERIDAN — A man charged with four counts related to the burglary of the El Tapatio Dos restaurant pleaded not guilty in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.

Brian Sanders pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary, one count of possession of burglary tools and two counts of interference with a peace officer during his arraignment in Judge John Fenn’s court.

The 35-year-old could receive up to a 15-year prison sentence and fines up to $15,000. The court scheduled his trial for Oct. 9, with his pretrial conference scheduled for Aug. 31.

Court documents report that on April 7, Sheridan Police Department officers responded to the burglary in progress at the restaurant around 11:30 p.m. When officers ordered Sanders to stop, Sanders attempted to barrel past the officer and attempted to pull away when the officer tried taking hold of the man. A Taser was deployed multiple times and another officer had to deploy a form of pepper spray on Sanders to gain control of him. Two officers were injured as a result of Sanders’ physical resistance. Officers also took Sanders to the hospital to be treated for injuries associated with the pepper spray and physical altercation with law enforcement.

Woman pleads guilty to conspiracy to deliver prescription drugs

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court accepted a plea agreement for Carol Wayts, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver prescription drugs this week.

The plea deal recommends the dismissal of one count of possession of prescription drugs with intent to deliver in exchange for Wayts’ guilty plea on the conspiracy charge.

Wayts received a suspended prison sentence of 3-5 years and four years of supervised probation, with credit for two days of time served.

Felony drug possession leads to drug court, probation

SHERIDAN — A man who pleaded guilty to one count of possession of marijuana received four years of supervised probation during his sentencing Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court.

The court accepted a plea agreement for Zachary Green despite a lengthy history of misdemeanor marijuana charges in circuit court.

In exchange for pleading guilty to one count of possession of marijuana, under the plea agreement the count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver would be dismissed. The agreement also suggested a suspended sentence of 3- 5 years in prison and four years of supervised probation.

Judge John Fenn remained concerned about Green’s “violent recidivism,” as well as his significant other, who also appeared before the court on drug charges.

Fenn accepted the plea agreement on the facts of this charge being Green’s first felony conviction, as well as Green’s enrollment in drug court and previous jail time totaling 31 days.

“If you violate (the terms this time), I likely won’t be receptive to something short of jail or prison,” Fenn said.

Man receives split sentence, probation for third degree sexual abuse

SHERIDAN – A man charged with one count of third degree sexual abuse received four years of supervised probation during his sentencing hearing in district court on Thursday.

Dustin White is a 36-year-old who had consensual sexual intercourse on Aug. 7 with a 15-year-old girl.

Judge John Fenn allowed White, who received severe back injuries at work the day before the sentencing, to return to his home in Gillette to receive treatment for his back at the hospital before serving the rest of his split sentence.

The court accepted the plea agreement, giving the 36-year-old a prison sentence of 4-7 years, which will be served as a 60-day split sentence with 19 days of credit for time previously served.

This means White will serve 60 days in jail and the rest of the sentence will be suspended as White completes probation.

Following release from incarceration, the court instructed White to report by telephone to Sheridan’s probation office, then complete five years of probation in Campbell County. White must also register as a sex offender.