How students choose college-level classes

SHERIDAN — For smart, ambitious students, high school classes sometimes don’t offer enough of a challenge. Most of those students have the option to take dual enrollment, concurrent enrollment or Advanced Placements classes. Which they choose depends largely on scheduling, where they hope to attend college and which classes they hope to take.

Sheridan College has been working with all three area school districts for well over a decade to provide students the chance to gain college credit while still in high school.

For students in Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 3 who are interested in taking college-level courses, they have two options: a dual or concurrent class. Both class types count as high school and college credit. Students at Sheridan High School, in addition to dual and concurrent courses, can also take Advanced Placement classes at the high school.

A dual enrollment class is one that is taught by a Sheridan College instructor. Students can either take classes at the college or online. Sheridan College director of dual credit program Cody Ball said the majority of students take them online. Students at SCSD1 and SCSD2 who take dual classes at the college usually do so at the beginning or end of the day. All students enrolled in dual classes at SCSD3 take online courses because of the substantial travel distance between the schools.

Concurrent enrollment classes are taught at a high school by high school instructors with either a master’s degree in the subject they are teaching, or a separate master’s degree and at least 18 graduate credits in their teaching subject.

Concurrent courses are mainly general studies classes like English, Spanish, science, math and social sciences, but some are more specific. Big Horn High School provides computer application course options; Tongue River High School offers welding, horticulture and agricultural business classes, while the options at SHS include construction technology, accounting and athletic training.

Sheridan College pays for up to 12 dual enrollment credits during a student’s junior and senior year, for a maximum total of 24 credits, according to Ball. If students take more than 12 dual credits in a year, the school district covers the remaining costs.

Concurrent enrollment is paid for by using a wash system, Ball said. Sheridan College charges the school district for tuition and fees, and the school district then charges the college for textbooks, facilities and teacher use.

In SCSD1, there are 11 instructors who teach concurrent classes, with seven at BHHS and four at TRHS. There are four instructors at Arvada-Clearmont High School who teach concurrent classes, and 15 at SHS.

AP classes are much different than dual or concurrent classes. AP courses are set by the College Board, a private education organization, which also administers AP exams at the end of the year. The exams determine whether students are eligible to receive college credit and are scored from zero to five. A score of three or better is a passing grade.

Dual and concurrent classes are graded throughout a semester, and do not have a final exam that solely determines if a student will receive college credit.

SCSD2 assistant superintendent Mitch Craft said AP, dual and concurrent classes all add rigor to a student’s high school career. Students can normally decide which type of course to take, but if, for example, a student is choosing between an AP English class and dual enrollment English class, Craft said SHS strongly encourages students to take the AP class.

Craft also said the amount of AP credits accepted depends on the college. Some colleges accept all AP credits, others don’t accept any, while some only accept AP credits if a student got a particular score on the final exam.

“Students really need to have an eye on where they might be attending to know if taking an AP exam will earn them college credit,” Craft said.

With dual and concurrent enrollment, a student’s grade goes on an official college transcript, like a traditional Sheridan College student, Ball said. Ball noted that AP credits are generally accepted at a lower rate than dual or concurrent credits.

However, Craft said dual and concurrent credits present similar limitations for high school students, as not all colleges and universities will accept transfer credits from Sheridan College.

Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont high schools don’t have any plans to offer AP classes in the near future, as school administrators said the partnership with Sheridan College is currently working well.

SCSD1 superintendent Marty Kobza said dual and concurrent enrollment works better for the district because it provides students with an introduction to college courses without relying on one test at the end of the year.

TRHS counselor Taylor Edgcomb said Sheridan College is excellent at making sure as many college credits as possible can transfer. Credits are guaranteed to transfer to the University of Wyoming, where a significant amount of SCSD1 students eventually attend.

It is a similar scenario for SCSD3. Arvada-Clearmont counselor Loyce Ellingrod said the majority of college students attend either Sheridan College or the University of Wyoming, and thus can come in with several general classes already completed.

There have been past cases where students graduate from high school and receive an associate’s degree from Sheridan College at the same time. Two students from BHHS did last year, and two more students from SCSD1 might this year.

Those students are exceptional outliers. TRHS principal Mark Fritz said some students aren’t sure if they want to attend college, but after doing well in a college-level class, they realize they can.

“That’s the beauty of dual and concurrent enrollment,” he said.