Holy Name announces honor roll

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School recently announced the names of the students who earned spots on the school’s honor rolls.
To be on the B Honor Roll, a student must have a 3.0 GPA and no grade lower than a C.
Students named to the list are:
Fifth grade — Caleb-Burns Jones, DJ Elchlinger, Lola Johnston, Mason Smith
Sixth grade — Zachary Luedtke, Daniel Magera
Seventh grade — Nathan Ulery
Eighth grade — Nicholas Aasby, Samantha Dillon, Shannon Holzerland, Gabrielle Miller, Julia Smart
Students named to the A Honor Roll all have a 3.75 GPA and no grade lower than a B. They are:
Fifth grade — Lauren Bergstreser, Peter La Rosa, Tennyson Lewallen, Eastyn Parker
Sixth grade — Patrick Aasby, Aiden Roth, Donald (Jake) Woodrow
Seventh grade — Gennah Deutscher
Eighth grade — Francisco Gallegos, Kevin Woodrow