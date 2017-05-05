FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Holy Name announces honor roll

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School recently announced the names of the students who earned spots on the school’s honor rolls.

To be on the B Honor Roll, a student must have a 3.0 GPA and no grade lower than a C.

Students named to the list are:

Fifth grade — Caleb-Burns Jones, DJ Elchlinger, Lola Johnston, Mason Smith

Sixth grade — Zachary Luedtke, Daniel Magera

Seventh grade — Nathan Ulery

Eighth grade — Nicholas Aasby, Samantha Dillon, Shannon Holzerland, Gabrielle Miller, Julia Smart

Students named to the A Honor Roll all have a 3.75 GPA and no grade lower than a B. They are:

Fifth grade — Lauren Bergstreser, Peter La Rosa, Tennyson Lewallen, Eastyn Parker

Sixth grade — Patrick Aasby, Aiden Roth, Donald (Jake) Woodrow

Seventh grade — Gennah Deutscher

Eighth grade — Francisco Gallegos, Kevin Woodrow

