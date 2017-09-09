Holsinger reflects on time with DSA

SHERIDAN — Downtown Sheridan Association executive director Beth Holsinger handed in her resignation at the end of August, but that isn’t the end of Holsinger’s involvement in the Sheridan community.

Holsinger said she wants to spend more time with her family as well as dedicate about 20 hours a week with the Volunteers of America ministry program, where Holsinger is an ordained minister.

“I’m going to dedicate a lot more of my free time to VOA,” Holsinger said. “It’s kind of where my passion is leading me now.”

Holsinger said DSA will be advertising the director position soon and will meet next week to determine what that process will look like.

Holsinger will also stay on the DSA board through at least October. She said she hopes this will be long enough to find a replacement.

She said staying until October will also allow her to help train the incoming executive director, especially when it comes to the Main Street Program, which she said is a major part of the job.

“Like I told my board, I’m not taking any full-time position anywhere else, so I can help as long as they need me to help,” Holsinger said. “…And DSA itself is a pretty high-functioning, well-run organization with a lot of successful events…we don’t have to reinvent any wheels.”

Holsinger said some of the highlights of her time with DSA have been helping to create the Third Thursday street festivals, wine festivals and helping the Elks Club with a historic architectural fund grant to restore its building.

Additionally, she said she was honored when the Elks Club named her Citizen of the Year for 2016-2017 this past spring for her dedication and efforts for downtown Sheridan.

DSA events coordinator Zoila Perry said Holsinger will be missed in the office. She said in her two years with DSA she’s had a fun and welcoming office environment to go to and coworkers who work well together.

“We’re just going to miss her, and it’s been a joy to work with her, the work environment that we had in that office is great,” Perry said. “There’s so many things that pop into my head, I can’t just put it into one word.”

Perry said she’s also learned a lot from Holsinger, from running events to working with people.

Perry said she hopes the incoming executive director is ready to jump right in and continue DSA’s mission of preserving, enhancing and promoting historic downtown Sheridan, and while she’s sad to see Holsinger go, she’s excited Holsinger is following her true passion.

Holsinger has some advice for anyone looking at the position: Have heart.

“You really just need to have a heart for our downtown; it’s a lot of energy. It’s a big job with a lot of time invested,” Holsinger said. “…But truly a love for downtown. If you don’t love that downtown you’re not going to love the job…it takes a lot of heart.”