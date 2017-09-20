HNCS enters lockdown Monday

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School officials put the school on lockdown status Monday after an incident with a man on the school’s campus.

According to a letter from HNCS principal Mary Margaret Legler, at approximately 2:55 p.m. Monday a homeless man was sitting on a bench in front of the main office smoking. When asked to put out the cigarette, the man became agitated and belligerent. The police were notified and the school was put on lockdown status. All of the parents and students who were in transit between buildings were evacuated.

According to Legler’s letter, the SPD arrested the subject near the Sheridan Fire-Rescue building. A restraining order was put in place for the man in regards to all Holy Name Catholic Church properties.