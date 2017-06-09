High school state finals rodeo underway in Rock Springs

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County’s top cowboys and cowgirls made the long trek to Rock Springs for this weekend’s high school state finals rodeo. Seven local riders tallied top-10 finishes during Thursday’s performances to kick off the rodeo.

Makenna Balkenbush and Shyanna Cahoy led the way with two blazing second-place times. Balkenbush finished her goat tying round in 7.26 seconds, just .33 seconds off the day’s best time. Cahoy had a 2.79-second breakaway roping time, .24 seconds behind first. Cahoy also took fourth in barrel racing with a time of 17.872 seconds.

Saije Pollard was right behind Balkenbush in goat tying with a 7.59-second run, and Ellie Bard split eighth and ninth in breakaway with a 3.55-second run. Bard also finished 10th in team roping with partner Jared Lemmon. The two scored a time of 12.54 seconds.

Wheaton Williams and Casper’s Jerren Johnson finished their team-roping performance in 8.36 seconds, good for fifth place. Shaylee Adamson (17.955 seconds) and Jenna Hoffman (18.051) finished eighth and 10th, respectively, in barrel racing.

Rounding out Thursday’s top-10 finishers were Kade Koltiska and Anna Zowada, who ended seventh and eighth, respectively, in pole bending. Koltiska ran a time of 21.344 seconds, and Zowada wasn’t far off with her time of 21.379.

The Wyoming high school state finals will continue through the weekend.