Health Watch: Talking through ‘13 Reasons Why’

With the popularity and buzz surrounding the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” it is very important for parents to be cautious and pro-active in having conversations with their adolescents and young adults concerning the content and message of this series, which includes themes of sexual assault and suicide.

Two prominent national suicide prevention groups, the JED Foundation and SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) have developed straightforward, helpful talking points to encourage safe and healthy conversations about suicide.

Here are some of their suggestions:

• “13 Reasons Why” is a fictional story based on a widely known novel and is meant to be a cautionary tale. You may have similar experiences and thoughts as some of the characters in the show. People often identify with characters they see on TV or in movies. However, it is important to remember that there are healthy ways to cope with the topics covered in the show and acting on suicidal thoughts is not one of them.

• If you have watched the show and feel like you need support or someone to talk to reach out. Talk with a friend, family member, a counselor, or therapist. There is always someone who will listen.

• Suicide is not a common response to life’s challenges or adversity. The vast majority of people who experience bullying, the death of a friend or any other adversity described in the show do not die by suicide. In fact, most reach out, talk to others and seek help or find other productive ways of coping. They go on to lead healthy, normal lives.

• Suicide is never a heroic or romantic act. Hannah’s suicide (although fictional) is a cautionary tale, not meant to appear heroic and should be viewed as a tragedy.

• It is important to know that, in spite of the portrayal of a serious treatment failure in the show, there are many treatment options for life challenges, distress and mental illness. Treatment works.

• Talking opening and honestly about emotional distress and suicide is OK. It will not make someone more suicidal or put the idea of suicide in their mind. If you are concerned about someone, ask them about it. Knowing how to acknowledge and respond to someone who shares their thoughts of emotional distress or suicide with you is important. Don’t judge them or their thoughts. Listen. Be caring and kind. Offer to stay with them. Offer to go with them to get help or to contact a crisis line.

• While not everyone will know what to say or have a helpful reaction, there are people who do, so keep trying to find someone who will help you. If someone tells you they are suicidal, take them seriously and get help.

• Hannah’s tapes blame others for her suicide. Suicide is never the fault of survivors of suicide loss. There are resources and support groups for suicide loss survivors.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, every day at 1-800-273-8255; and the Crisis Text Line is also available: Text WYO or START to 741741.

This information was submitted by Bill Hawley, community prevention specialist with the Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming.