Head Start program looking for new location

SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s only federally-funded and free preschool program may be in jeopardy.

After receiving notice that it would have to vacate its current location, Sheridan’s Absaroka Head Start preschool is currently without a home for next year — which ultimately may lead to its closing.

The preschool provides social and emotional development for children 3 to 5 years old. Staff also works to provide families with community resources to help lift them out of poverty.

Currently, 37 families and 43 students receive services from Head Start — most of which local Head Start center supervisor and teacher Monica Granger said would likely not be able to afford preschool services otherwise.

“It would have a huge impact on so many families,” Granger said of the potential closure of the facility.

The Head Start preschool in Sheridan employs five full-time staff.

Head Start, which was housed at the Sheridan Wesleyan Church for nearly two decades, moved to the old Highland Park Elementary School on Avon Street at the beginning of the 2016-17 school year.

Sheridan County School District 2, which owns the Highland Park property, leased the space to Absaroka Head Start. Fort Mackenzie High School and the Wright Place Middle School currently conduct classes there, as well.

However, the building has fallen into disrepair. The state’s School Facility Condition needs index gave the building a score of .7125 — higher than the next school by nearly .20 points.

The state suggested the district should not put any additional funds toward maintenance. As a result, Fort Mackenzie High School will move to Sheridan College and officials hope to begin construction on the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School soon. The Wright Place will move to Sheridan Junior High School.

However, the move leaves Head Start without a home.

Receiving the news a little more than a month before the end of the school year, Head Start staff have been scrambling for a new place and are asking for help.

The preschool has two options for a new location: either a piece of land for a modular building or an existing building large enough for two classrooms totaling 1,000 square feet each, a kitchen space and an outdoor area for playground equipment.

Both options would have to include a long-term lease.

Amber Clark, Absaroka Head Start director, said funds are not available to purchase or build a building.

“We are really hoping for someone to be our benefactor,” Granger said.

Clark said the organization applied for grants, actively made phone calls and spoke with city officials about the preschool’s options.

Head Start needs to find a new building soon. While it will be able to wrap up the school year in the current location, the preschool has to move to a new location before the 2017-18 school year, which begins in August.

This means the preschool will need to solidify a location within the coming weeks.

“It would be a huge loss to the community because we are utilizing all of those resources within Sheridan,” Clark said. “We purchase a majority of our food, office supplies and other supplies in Sheridan.”

Absaroka Head Start is based in Worland and has 10 preschool centers across northern Wyoming. The next closest center to the Sheridan branch is located in Buffalo.