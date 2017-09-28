Head Start hoping for new building

SHERIDAN — The Absaroka Head Start preschool has found a space to rent for this school year, and has high hopes for a permanent home by the start of next school year.

Absaroka Head Start is Sheridan’s only federally funded, free preschool that serves low-income families and children 3 to 5 years old.

Absaroka Head Start began its one-year lease at the historic train depot on East Fifth Street at the beginning of September.

Center supervisor Monica Granger said building owner David Frank has been working with the preschool to help the organization find a permanent building, and helped them lease the space from a third party.

“He knew that we were pretty desperate, that we were on the verge of closing, I guess,” Granger said. “So he figured out a way to let us rent this space.”

Before its current lease, the school had a two-year lease at the old Highland Park Elementary School with Sheridan County School District 2, which started at the beginning of the 2016-17 school year.

When the school fell into disrepair, the state suggested no additional funds be put toward the building’s maintenance. When the building was put up for sale it left the preschool, along with two other programs, homeless at the end of the school year.

The two other programs, Fort Mackenzie High School and the Wright Place Middle School, had an easier time relocating than Absaroka Head Start preschool.

“We pretty much have exhausted any building that’s already built, as far as if it’ll work for us, if people are willing to rent to us, or if it’ll pass fire code or licensing,” Granger said. “We looked at so many buildings over the summer and we’ve been searching and searching.”

While Granger said they’re thankful for the space they’re currently renting, because of its size the preschool is only able to serve 24 students this year — a major cut from its usual 40. The center also regularly has a waiting list.

Kymberly Brown of Absaroka Head Start said a larger space will allow the preschool to help more families in Sheridan.

“A lot of times the children would start out already at a disadvantage,” Brown said. “…Unfortunately a lot of the Head Start families aren’t involved in kindergarten readiness for kids, so they start out not knowing any ABCs in kindergarten and the expectation is a lot higher than it was when we went to school.”

Granger said in a permanent space they’d like to have three classrooms, which all have to meet a 700-square-foot requirement, as well as a kitchen, bathroom facilities and a 3,000-square-foot outdoor space.

Frank continues to help the preschool find a permanent home and said he’s offered his help because he believes in the work the school does in leveling the playing field for the children it serves.

“It’s a good organization, and it helps ensure that children in communities such as ours, when they set their feet on the ground in…proper school, that they are more on a par with their peers,” Frank said. “It gives them, well it gives them a head start, doesn’t it?”