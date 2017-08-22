Harmon retires from city position

SHERIDAN — City finance and administrative services director Jim Harmon retired from his position with the city of Sheridan on Aug. 18. Harmon had been with the city for 19 months.

Harmon came to the city of Sheridan after working in Montana with Cascade County and previously had 40 years of government accounting and budget experience. During his tenure, the city approved its first two-year budget.

“I would like to thank the current and former mayor and council members who have given me the opportunity to serve the citizens of Sheridan,” Harmon said. “I would also like to thank them as well as city administrator (Mark) Collins and the city department heads for their assistance as we adjusted to changes in the state’s economy. The staff of the city of Sheridan is super and it has been pleasure to work with them.”

Collins expressed appreciation for Jim Harmon’s work with the city.

“Jim assisted the city of Sheridan with a number of important initiatives and programs, including a new procurement and purchasing system,” Collins said. “We appreciate all his efforts. “