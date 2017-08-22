Handmade quilts delivered to SMH

SHERIDAN — On Aug. 15, nursing staff from Sheridan Memorial Hospital gathered in the lobby to receive a donation of handmade quilts from a local nonprofit, Love in Stitches.

The handmade blankets were specially made for seriously ill and/or traumatized children who have to visit the hospital for a variety of reasons. The Pediatric and Emergency Departments distribute the blankets to young patients.

Love in Stitches has partnered with organizations in our community over the past four years. The collaboration with Sheridan Memorial Hospital has been very successful and appreciated by many families. The women love this project and according to Penny Covalt, Cynthia Whiteman and Rose Ballard who made the delivery, the group wants “to help children in our community who are going through difficult times.” The love and hours they put in to make each quilt is their way of making a difference for those who are sick or facing difficult situations.

Nurse managers at Sheridan Memorial Hospital accepted the gift and thanked the group for taking on a project that helps one patient at a time. Tandie Garland, Cary Durham and Chad Slynstad all agreed these beautiful, soft, comforting quilts have made a positive impact on many children’s hospital experience.

“Receiving a quilt in an unexpected emergency visit to the hospital certainly eases our young patient’s journey through a very difficult or frightening experience,” Slynstad said.

Love in Stitches plans to continue the project.

“As long as there are kids in need and we can sew, we will make deliveries throughout the community to those in need,” Covalt said.