Habitat invites women to join annual build event

SHERIDAN — Women in the Sheridan community are invited to volunteer during Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build in partnership with Thrivent Financial.

Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns is one of more than 300 Habitat organizations nationwide hosting Women Build projects as part of the mission of Habitat for Humanity International.

Thrivent Builds Homes of Thrivent Financial has gifted $50,000 toward the cost of construction for this home.

On May 13, local volunteers will help build at 1730 Willow Trail, in the Poplar Grove subdivision. This home is being built for the Stephen and Megan Peak family.

The Women Build event brings together women to devote one day to building decent and affordable housing in their local communities. On a national level, more than 80,000 women from all 50 states have volunteered in previous years.

“We are excited to be hosting another Women Build event for the community,” said Christine Christopherson, executive director of HFHEB. “This is a great opportunity for women of all skill levels to come together to help the Peak family build an affordable home that meets their needs.”

No construction skills are necessary to participate in this year’s project.

To volunteer see https://sheridanhabitat.volunteermatrix.com, email dimitra@sheridanhabitat.org or call 672-3848.

All participants will receive lunch and a T-shirt to commemorate the day.